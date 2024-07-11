Gurren Lagann vs Kill la Kill Launches in Japan

Studio TRIGGER might have worked on the likes of Delicious in Dungeon and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners most recently but the production house “cut its teeth” on the likes of Kill la Kill and Gurren Lagann. While neither Gurren Lagann nor Kill la Kill have returned with new anime projects in years, the former did recently return to theaters to re-introduce fans to the movies of the franchise. In a wild new anime exhibit in Japan, TRIGGER has pitted the two series against one another in a locale known as “Gurren Lagann Vs. Kill la Kill” that collects original art, memorabilia, and even a mech recreation.

While both franchises were brought to the screen by TRIGGER, Kill la Kill and Gurren Lagann are two very different anime stories. Kill la Kill focuses on the story of Ryuko Matoi, a transfer student who arrives at a school with a very unique hierarchy. Wielding a super-powered suit of clothing that gives Ryuko a leg up during her schoolyard brawls, the series was able to capture some serious attention thanks to its dynamic battles and mind-bending attire. When it comes to Gurren Lagann, the series follows characters Simon, Kamina, and Yoko in a post-apocalyptic landscape with mech battles aplenty.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kill La Gurren

The Kill La Kill Vs. Gurren Lagann Exhibit is set to begin on July 12th and will zig-zag its way across a number of venues until it closes its doors on December 15th. You can check out the venues, the dates, and photos from the exhibit below.

Ikebukuro Parco Factory – July 12-29, 2024

Nagoya Parco Square – August 3-12, 2024

Fukuoka Parco Factory – September 20, 2024, until October 6, 2024

Sapporo Parco Space7 – December 6-15, 2024

If you haven’t checked out Kill la Kill, the first and only season is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the energetic series, “After 6 years since their collaboration on the groundbreaking anime series, ‘Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann,’ Hiroyuki Imaishi and Kazuki Nakashima are back to shock the world!Ryuko Matoi is a vagrant schoolgirl traveling from place to place searching for clues to the truth behind her father’s death—the ‘woman with the scissor blade.’ The journey has led Ryuko to Honnouji Academy.”

Gurren Lagann is also streaming on Crunchyroll and here is the breakdown of the beloved series, “This is the story of a man who has yet to realize what destiny holds in store for him…In the distant future, mankind has lived quietly and restlessly underground for hundreds of years, subject to earthquakes and cave-ins. Living in one such village are 2 young men: one named Simon who is shy and naïve, and the other named Kamina who believes in the existence of a “surface” world above their heads.”

Via Comic Natalie