Gurren Lagann Cosplay Brings Yoko to Life

One awesome Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann cosplay has brought Yoko Littner to life! It’s been several years since the series first made its debut, premiering back in 2007, but there’s quite a lot of influence that Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann has over the current state of anime today. Not only did the series’ director Hiroyuki Imaishi go on to co-found Studio Trigger (which most recently celebrated its tenth anniversary) together with Masahiko Otsuka following the success of series’ such as this one for Aniplex, but Gurren Lagann‘s biggest moments have been shouted out in many anime years later.

This was especially true for its characters, that have still left an impact on many fans years later. The franchise eventually did get a re-do on its ending with a series of new compilation films released after the original anime’s run, but one thing it didn’t really change was the central dynamic of its core cast. One of the anchors that held it down was Yoko Littner, the sniper who had come from the surface in the premiere episode to show Simon and Kamina there was a whole new world than they were used to. Now Yoko’s been brought to life with some awesome cosplay from artist @japp_leack on Instagram! Check it out below:

Yoko’s one of those characters that’s managed to live on beyond the end of the original anime series, and to this day fans still hold the character in high regard when it comes to the successful portrayal of heroines throughout the years. But now it’s been so long that there’s a whole new generation of fans who have yet to check it out for themselves! If you wanted to do just that and check out the classic Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann anime series for yourself, you can now find the series streaming with Netflix, Hulu, FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll.

The series is officially described as such, “This is the story of a man who has yet to realize what destiny holds in store for him…In the distant future, mankind has lived quietly and restlessly underground for hundreds of years, subject to earthquakes and cave-ins. Living in one such village are 2 young men: one named Simon who is shy and naïve, and the other named Kamina who believes in the existence of a “surface” world above their heads.”

What do you think about Yoko compared to some of the other anime hevay hitters throughout the years? Where does Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann rank among your favorite anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!