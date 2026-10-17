Haikyu Creator Returns With New Look at Shoyo Ahead of New Movie

While fans await the upcoming anime movie, Haruichi Furudate drops a new look at Shoyo Hinata to commemorate the first Haruko collaboration since 2020. The series is Japan’s Spring High Volleyball tournament for the first time in seven years. As it’s a big deal, the creator shares a stunning new look at Hinata, which was shared by the official X handle of the manga. When it comes to sports anime, no modern series can come close to the influence and popularity of Haikyu!! The manga began serialization in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2012 and reached its conclusion in 2020.

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However, although it’s been more than six years since the manga reached its conclusion, the anime is far from adapting the entire story. Season 4 was released in two parts in 2020, following which a sequel film titled Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle premiered in 2024 to feature the most anticipated match in the series. A year after its premiere, Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant was officially confirmed, and now that the release date is known, fans might get new updates on the anime. While the wait has been longer than expected, the anime will be more than exciting with stunning visuals and one of the most intense matches in the series.

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

As of now, the movie has not locked down an exact release date, but it will be out in 2027. So far, not much is known about the movie, including a final trailer and streaming updates. The release date will be first revealed for Japanese theatres, as it usually takes a while before the international release. While the wait seems longer, the movie will be sharing new information sooner than expected. Shueisha is holding its annual Jump Festa on December 19th and 20th, 2026. It’s the largest convention for anime and manga fans held annually by the company to reveal the latest updates on Shonen Jump series. Each year, fans get major updates on their favorite shows and manga, including new anime announcements and more. Haikyu will be holding a panel during the Super Stage, where we can expect the anime to drop a release window and even a teaser.

Is Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant the Final Movie?

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Although Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant is promoted as the final movie, we might get a Season 5 after it. The upcoming movie will wrap up the Spring High National Tournament, but the story still has to adapt the final arc. It centers around Shoyo Hinata several years after he graduated from high school and continues his volleyball journey. Hinata also reunites with several of his high school friends and rivals on the court as they all become professional volleyball players.

The final arc is only 32 chapters long, which could mean that a season of around 11-12 episodes or another feature-length film could be adapted in the future. However, the anime won’t be sharing any updates on the final arc before the match against Kamomedai. Considering the popularity of the franchise, we can expect the entire manga to be adapted into an anime, even if it might take a few years. Unlike most Shonen Jump series, Haikyu!! is known for having one of the best final arcs of all time, which is all the more reason the series deserves a sequel after the match against Kamomedai.