Haikyu: Olympian Tobias Krick Never Hits the Court Without Tsukishima

Haikyu has had a big year thanks to the release of its first of two final films that will bring Shoyo Hinata’s story to an end in the anime adaptation. The volleyball anime hit it big once again at the perfect time thanks to the 2024 Summer Olympics taking place in Paris, France as one particular Olympian has worn his love of the franchise on his sleeve. In a new interview, German Volleyball player Tobias Krick not only shared his love of Haikyu but he also expressed his love for Tsukishima, the anime character who is also a “middle blocker” for his volleyball squad.

In detailing his love for Haikyu and Tsukishima, Krick explained why he carries the plush as a good luck charm as he continues to be a part of the latest Olympic games, “This is a small plush toy from the anime Haikyu. I got it as a present in Japan and it’s such a cute thing. It kind of represents me a bit because when I was young, I used to have these glasses, like sports glasses and I looked a lot like him then.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Haikyu Enters The Real World Once Again

Tobias continued, “I had watched my first anime in 2020, so apart from Pokemon and stuff that I had already watched earlier, but I had started watching One-Punch Man. I’ve watched so many since then because it’s just so cool. My favorite anime is Attack on Titan. I remember I started the first season around seven or eight in the evening and watched until four in the morning.”

[Eng subs] German middle blocker Tobias Krick brings a Tsukki plushie as 1 of his 10 Essentials for GQ. He says Tsukki is his favorite character, and he wore sports glasses like him when he was young. Tobi is a known fan of Haikyuu and anime in general. 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/dkkjMr5Vtj — Reese 📸🏐 (@hainakyuu_) July 29, 2024

Krick was then asked which questions he normally receives from anime fans regarding his love of the medium, “I get asked many questions about anime. I watch Haikyu because it’s about volleyball and I’m often asked who my favorite character is. My favorite character is Tsukishima. He is a bit calmer, not as jittery as the others and plays my position of middle blocker.”

Haikyu made big waves thanks to its recent film, Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle. Here’s how the anime franchise describes the movie that released in both Japan and North America, “Shoyo Hinata joins Karasuno High’s volleyball club to be like his idol, a former Karasuno player known as the ‘Little Giant.’ But, Hinata soon finds that he must team up with his middle school nemesis, Tobio Kageyama. Their clashing styles turn into a surprising weapon, but can they beat their rival Nekoma High in the highly anticipated ‘Dumpster Battle,’ the long-awaited ultimate showdown between two opposing underdog teams?”