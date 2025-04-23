Hazbin Hotel Nominated For Major Award

Charlie Morningstar and her fellow residents at the Hazbin Hotel have big hitting some big highs since the surreal animated show’s first season arrived on Amazon Prime Video. In fact, the show did so well with its introduction, the streaming service not only renewed the series for a second season but seasons three and four to boot. As fans wait for Charlie and her underworld brethren to make a comeback, Hazbin Hotel is rolling in accolades and awards thanks to many aspects of its tale. In a surprise twist, the Amazon animated series has been nominated for a major award that many fans might not have seen coming.

The American Music Awards have been a fixture in the music scene since first making landfall in 1974. While the AMAs routinely have nominations for the biggest musical acts in the world, with this year being no exception, it also takes the opportunity to focus on soundtracks from major fictional works. Enter the Hazbin Hotel. Hazbin Hotel has been nominated for “Favorite Soundtrack” though taking home the gold will be no easy feat. Charlie and friends have some serious competition as its competitors include Arcane Season 2, Moana 2, Twisters, and Wicked. Even if the Hazbin Hotel doesn’t win, it goes to show how beloved the music has become that it was nominated at all.

Hazbin Hotel’s Second Season Comeback

As of the writing of this article, Hazbin Hotel has yet to reveal when animation fans can expect Charlie to make a comeback to Amazon. However, this year has seen major updates from the cast in terms of season three as work has already begun on that upcoming season. With fans crossing their fingers that the Morningstar family will return in 2025, series creator Vivienne Medrano is hyping up a much bigger return for the animated series.

“Honestly, it’s just the magnitude of the season. We wanted it to go bigger, and so this season has a lot more action, some really cool, unique challenges, and some songs that are just such fun, diverse genres that are a little bit more visual. We were like, ‘Let’s take this on!’ It feels so big and grand. Also, we knew everybody better, and me, Sam, and Andrew [Standler] have a well-oiled machine in terms of how we work together. I don’t know. I can’t hype it up more than just that it’s gonna be bigger and grander, and there is a lot more action, which, personally, I like action.”

Luckily, if you’re looking for more stories that take place within Medrano’s universe, the animator has a side story available to watch on YouTube. Helluva Boss examines an organization that traverses between the underworld and the planet Earth, and while it might not be a part of Amazon’s roster, the series has plenty of episodes to dive into.

Want to stay in the loop on Charlie Morningstar's animated adventures?