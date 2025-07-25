Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Reveals Abel’s Voice Actor

Hazbin Hotel and its eponymous setting are a place where sinners can be rehabilitated and redeemed for a ticket into Heaven. Or, at least, that’s the idea as the series continues its celebrated run. Charlie Morningstar, the princess of Hell and daughter of Lucifer, empathizes with her citizens’ plight of not just being condemned to the dominion of Hell but with the annual purge led by Adam, the first human, and his bloodthirsty angelic army to exterminate the overpopulation of sinners. And so, as the proprietor of the Hazbin Hotel, Charlie seeks to find a more peaceful solution. With a somewhat capable staff, including Charlie’s manager and girlfriend Vaggie and the hotel’s host Alastor the Radio Demon, they face a myriad of challenges of not just getting sinners in the door and keeping Heaven locked out, but also underlying plots within.

As Season 1 had drawn to a close, there’s so much more to look forward to with Season 2, which is set to premiere on Prime on October 29th, along with the announcement of Seasons 3 and 4 to follow in the works. With Adam thwarted and some spicy cliffhangers left at the end of Season 2, teasing more characters like Lilith to make their debuts, there’s one character fans are dying to see in the next season: Abel. But along with eagerly awaiting the character himself, just who’s set to voice this next heavenly character?

The Voice Actor Behind Adam’s Descendant, Abel

The voice actor to play Abel is none other than Patrick Stump! And who better to voice the son of the original man who sang the goofy lyric “Bow-now-now-now-now, guitar solo,

f-ck yeah!” than the lead singer and guitarist of the band Fall Out Boy? But hopefully, unlike Adam with his hypocritical, holier-than-thou attitude and confidently egotistical, condescending personality, Abel might be a bit more pleasant and able to actually help Charlie in her endeavor to redeem sinners. Or maybe Abel might be adverse to the idea, given his strained history with his brother Cain. Who knows, perhaps the series will eventually debut more characters like Cain and Seth.

The heavenly voice behind Abel? The one and only Patrick Stump! Season 2 of #HazbinHotel arrives October 29 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/ITqr877h5s — Hellaverse On Prime (@HellaversePrime) July 24, 2025

Since upgrading to its streaming status on Amazon Prime in collaboration with A24, Amazon Studios, and the animation studio Bento Box Entertainment, this adult animated musical comedy has been a raving success from its humble beginnings as an indie web cartoon pilot created by Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano and SpindleHorse Toons on YouTube in 2020. With amazing animation, an incredible soundtrack, and unique characters to match a unique take on a narrative set in Hell with a redemption arc twist, hopefully, the series will grant fans even more interesting takes on biblical characters.

