Live-Action Helluva Boss is Releasing Sooner Than You Think

The Hellaverse has only been expanding in recent years, as the stories of the Hazbin Hotel and I.M.P. have become some of the biggest animated series in North America. With the Hazbin Hotel set to swing open its doors once again this October, Helluva Boss is planning to return much sooner. Not only is a new short set to arrive online, but the voice of Blitzo, and Hellaverse writer, Brandon Rogers is planning to portray his beloved character in real life. Sharing a special image on his Instagram, the head of I.M.P. is about to arrive in a brand new way.

Brandon Rogers has been with Helluva Boss since the very beginning, breathing life into Blitzo since the demonic boss swung open the doors of his revenge business. Currently, the series has two seasons under its belt on YouTube and is planning to arrive on Amazon Prime Video to join the likes of Hazbin Hotel. Taking to his official Instagram Account, Rogers shared a new glimpse at himself playing the part of Blitzo in the shadows, touting the arrival of the new short titled “A Night At The Park.” You can check out the first look for the live-action Helluva Boss protagonist below.

Rogers Talks the Hellaverse Crossover

When it was previously announced that Helluva Boss would be arriving on Amazon’s streaming service, SpindleHorse created a special segment that united I.M.P. with the residents of the Hazbin Hotel for the first time. Earlier this year, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to speak with Brandon Rogers himself about this crossover and whether the two universes will collide in the future. Rogers not only discussed the crossover, but also hilariously touched on how fans are consistently attempting to learn more about the characters meeting one another.

“It was crazy reading that script. I don’t think I fully read the script until I showed up in the studio. When you see Blitz and Charlie’s names next to each other, it’s really trippy. Like, wow, it’s really happening and we’re doing it. Nearly every con, I have a fan approach me about the crossover, asking if I can tell them what’s going to happen. Could you imagine if I told you, right here, right now, you’re 14 years old and I’m going to tell you? I think it’s really cool that so many people want to know so bad, because it means that they’re super invested in it. I understand the dopamine release and need for stuff like that, so it’s such an honor to be a part of it. I do respect it.”

On top of the Hellaverse, SpindleHorse has another big project brewing. Announced earlier this summer, the animation studio is working on a HomeStuck pilot that will translate the popular internet franchise in a big new way. Set to arrive this September, the pilot is far from confirmed for a Hellaverse crossover, but it proves just how busy Brandon Rogers and the studio are behind the scenes. Considering the popularity of Helluva Boss and Hazbin Hotel, HomeStuck receiving a full series order might not be out of the question.