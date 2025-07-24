Hazbin Hotel Reveals Season 2 Release Date

The Hazbin Hotel has become one of the biggest animated series running today, following its debut as part of Amazon Prime Video last year. Charlie Morningstar and her fellow underworld residents seeking redemption weren’t just confirmed for a second season, but for a third and fourth as well. With creator Vivienne Medrano and various members of the cast attending this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, the beans have finally been spilled regarding when we can expect the animated show to return. Luckily, fans won’t be waiting long to see the beloved fan-favorite series.

Hazbin Hotel season two is set to land on Amazon Prime Video on October 29th this fall. When last we left the hellish animated series, Charlie and company were fighting for their lives against the forces of heaven. While fighting against Adam, the protagonists received some unexpected help from Sir Pentious, who was more than happy to share his feelings to Cherry Bomb before leading the charge. With Lucifer joining the fray and Adam being killed during the skirmish, there are quite a few plotlines set up for the second season. Charlie’s mother Lilith is introduced, vacationing in heaven and told to stop her daughter’s plans, Sir Pentious is revealed to have earned his way into heaven, and the underworld stars are still seeking redemption despite their tussle with the angels.

Turn the TV ON…trust us. Hazbin Hotel Season 2 premieres October 29. pic.twitter.com/RXPAECXrer — Hellaverse On Prime (@HellaversePrime) July 24, 2025

Hazbin Hotel’s Return

In the past, Vivienne Medrano has spent time sharing with her fans what might be on the way for Hazbin Hotel season two. In one social media post earlier this summer, Charlie’s creator stated that the upcoming episodes were becoming a little too close to life for her comfort, “Season two of Hazbin has just become increasingly more topical, and it pi**** me off because that’s not why we wrote it how we did. We wrote a season about a demon manipulator wanting to gain power/control and WHOOPS! One got elected. Guess it’s relevant now. N E A T. Like writing a cartoon villain to be the worst guy ever but then it’s just real life. This is mostly because when it comes out and some sh** hits a lil too close, I want you all to know we wrote this sh** 2-3 years ago and we did not think it would be this real right now.”

In a shocking twist, not only is Hazbin Hotel’s second season on the way, but the series is already making serious strides for its third. Earlier this month, a voice actor on the cast revealed that recording has already wrapped for season three, though a release date for that upcoming season has yet to be revealed. There is, most likely, still work to be done when it comes to several other parts of the production, meaning fans shouldn’t expect the third season in short order.

