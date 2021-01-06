HBO Max to Add New Wave of Anime Films This Month

✖

HBO Max has become a go-to streaming platform for fans, and it hopes to up its popularity with a new rollout of anime films. While pictures such as Wonder Woman 1984 bolster the service, Crunchyroll and GKIDS are continuing their efforts to line HBO Max with plenty of anime goodies. And thanks to a new report, fans know six critically acclaimed anime films are headed to the site this month.

According to the update from GKIDS, six of its best films will be joining HBO Max before February rolls in. The licensor confirmed the streaming deal on Twitter this week for users, and you can find the full list of January 2021 titles below:

The titles are: Weathering With You; Promare; Ride Your Wave; The Night is Short, Walk on Girl; Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki; The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness

If you take a look at this list, you will see that four of the films are anime features while the other two are documentary pieces. Weathering With You, which is currently available on HBO Max, is the latest film to come from director Makoto Shinkai. The filmmaker made waves with the debut of Your Name several years back, and Weathering With You enjoyed similar critical success to its predecessor.

Promare comes from Studio Trigger, and it became an unexpected cult hit upon its debut. Its colorful action sequences will make it an excellent entry point for fans unfamiliar with the medium. And if Studio Ghibli is your cup of tea, the two documentaries included in this rollout focus on legendary director Hayao Miyazaki by giving a behind-the-scenes look at his creative process.

