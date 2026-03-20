HBO Max Removes Popular Adult Swim Project

Adult Swim and HBO Max have had a contentious relationship in recent years, even with both platforms currently a part of the Warner Bros umbrella. While series like Rick and Morty, Smiling Friends, Primal, and Ha Ha, You Clowns all start on the cable network, they each find their way to the streaming service. Unfortunately, not every Cartoon Network series has a permanent place on HBO Max, and fans might be surprised to learn that one of Adult Swim’s biggest originals last year has departed the streaming service. Considering the creative power working on this project, this removal might come as a surprise.

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Adult Swim’s “The Elephant” first aired on Cartoon Network on December 19th last year, with the special animated installment arriving on HBO Max the next day on December 20th. The animated project was the definition of experimental, as it united various legendary animators to work on a series in three acts, where each act works independently of the others. The creators involved included Patrick McHale (Over the Garden Wall), Ian Jones-Quartey (OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes), and Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time). While The Elephant is no longer on HBO Max, luckily, it is still available via Adult Swim’s website and can be purchased digitally. The special might not have hit the same heights as Rick and Morty, but the animated experiment is well worth your time.

The Elephant: Adult Swim’s Dark Horse

Courtesy of Adult Swim

The Elephant was a critical darling when it landed last year, garnering the coveted “100%” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Each of the animators involved has become a legendary representative of the industry, and they put their talents to good use in this special series. While it might be sad to learn that the Adult Swim project is no longer on Warner Bros’ premiere streaming service, it’s good to know that the animated series can still be viewed online.

HBO Max is set to go through some big changes in the future, thanks to the big news that Paramount was successful in buying Warner Bros Discovery. As confirmed earlier this year when the deal was struck, HBO and Paramount+ will be merging into one streaming service, combining the works of the two studios. What this means for Adult Swim in the future remains a mystery, but fingers crossed that not much will change when it comes to the relationship that Cartoon Network has with the platform.

2026 has been a big year for Adult Swim so far, with Primal already finishing its third season earlier this month. Later this year, Rick and Morty will return for its ninth season, with the franchise also releasing a new spin-off focusing on the universe’s commander-in-chief, President Curtis. While the future is bright for Adult Swim overall, Smiling Friends broke many hearts when it was announced that the series would end with season three. While viewers will get two more episodes next month, the creators threw fans for a loop when Charlie and Pim’s adventure was cut short, following the series renewal of two future seasons.

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