He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 2 Debuts Full Trailer

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is ready to step back into the spotlight. After making an impressive debut on Netflix, Prince Adam and his allies are deadset on stopping Skeletor from his deadly new scheme. You can get a taste of what’s to come in the show’s new season all thanks to a new trailer, so buckle up for another trip to Castle Grayskull.

The update comes from Netflix itself as the official season two trailer just went live. You can find the video above and check out He-Man as he prepares to take down Skeletor once more with his powerful friends.

“The fate of Eternos hangs in the balance as He-Man and the heroes forge new alliances – and new destinies – to stop Skeletor from raising an Army of the Dead and obtain ultimate power,” Netflix captions the trailer. And as you can see, our heroes will have their work cut out as Skeletor looks as gnarly as ever.

If you are looking forward to this new season, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe will return with new episodes on March 3rd. The first season dropped last September to solid reviews, and Netflix was quick to order more episodes. This animated series is just one of the latest He-Man projects going around Hollywood right now. While the industry works on two live-action adaptations of the IP, Netflix is still working with Kevin Smith on his animated series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The series debuted in July 2021 and wrapped last fall in late November.

