Hell’s Paradise Cosplay Gets Yuzuriha Ready for Season 2

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku is currently in the works on Season 2 of the anime, and one awesome Yuzuriha cosplay is ready for what’s coming next. The anime adaptation for Yuji Kaku’s original manga series made its premiere last Spring, and was a hit upon release as fans got to see the brutal manga series come to life. Introducing fans to a group of death row criminals who were forced to go to a mysterious island in order to fulfill a suicide mission they would have never signed up for otherwise, it was soon revealed to be a lot more twisted than first expected.

This brutal series has already killed off a number of these characters through the course of the first season of Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku, but that also means that the characters who had survived are bigger icons among fans in their own right. That’s probably truest of Yuzuriha, who despite not revealing much about herself before coming to the actual island, is one of fans’ most beloved characters. That’s even truer when Yuzuriha gets awesome tributes such as the one from artist xerenite on Instagram. Check it out below:

How to Catch Up With Hell’s Paradise

If you wanted to see everything that has happened so far in the anime ahead of the new season, you can now find the Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku anime streaming its first season exclusively with Crunchyroll. With the second season confirmed for a release in the future, but not having confirmed a release window or date as of the time of this publication, there’s still plenty of time to catch up. As for what to expect from the Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku anime, Crunchyroll teases it as such:

“Gabimaru reigns as the strongest and most ruthless assassin in his village. But now finds himself on death row—with only one way out: retrieve the Elixir of Life from a sinister island. Longing for freedom, he accepts the challenge. But with fellow convicts vying for the same prize and demonic beasts lurking, how will Gabimaru and his handler, the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, survive this harrowing quest?”

The original Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku manga has actually ended, and you can find all chapters of the manga with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to see what’s coming next for Gabirmaru, Yuzuriha, and the others.