HIDIVE Will Lose a Staggering 14 Anime Series Next Month

In the anime streaming wars, platforms like Crunchyroll and HIDIVE are making waves thanks to focusing strictly on anime. Unfortunately, despite the medium’s success, this doesn’t necessarily mean that all stories are safe from the streaming ax. In a new update regarding the new anime franchises coming to its platform next month, HIDIVE also confirmed that they will be losing quite a few properties as fourteen different anime series will be lost from the platform. Read more to see if some of your favorite anime series were able to dodge the cut and will live to see another day on HIDIVE.

In a new press release, HIDIVE released the following statement, assuring anime fans that these upcoming lost series were not leaving as part of an April Fool’s Day prank, “This isn’t an April Fools prank; we would never joke about something like this. Your time is important, and we want to give you the chance to watch these anime before they’re gone!” Here are the anime that are leaving HIDIVE next month and the precise dates when they will be lost from the streaming service’s catalog.

Hentai Prince & The Stony Cat (Tuesday, April 1st)

Real Girl (Wednesday, April 2nd)

Revue Starlight (Wednesday, April 2nd)

ALICE or ALICE (Thursday, April 3rd)

Flowers of Evil (Thursday, April 3rd)

Utano Prince Sama 2000% (Thursday, April 3rd)

Cutie Honey Universe (Monday, April 7th)

Yuyushiki (Tuesday, April 8th)

DOREIKU The Animation (Friday, April 8th)

Devil Survivor 2: The Animation (Monday, April 14th)

Locke The Superman (Tuesday, April 15th)

Venus Wars (Tuesday, April 15th)

Utano Prince Sama 1000% (Tuesday, April 29th)

Love, Chunibyo and Other Delusions – Take On Me! (Wednesday, April 30th)

HIDIVE’s April Additions

HIDIVE

Luckily, it’s not all bad news for the anime streaming service next month as the new press release also revealed some major new franchises hitting its platform. Sword of The Demon Hunter: Kiji Gentosho will arrive on March 31st, with both the original Japanese version and the English Dub dropping at the same time to kick off its weekly release. If this is your first time hearing of this anime, here’s how HIDIVE describes the anticipated series,

“In the Edo period, there was a shrine maiden called “Itsukihime” in the mountain village of Kadono. Jinta, a young man who acts as the shrine maiden’s guardian despite being a stranger, encounters a mysterious demon who speaks of the far future in the forest where he went to defeat it. From Edo to the Heisei era, this huge Japanese fantasy series follows a demon man who travels through time while continuously questioning the meaning of wielding a sword.”

HIDIVE is also planning to release Rock is A Lady’s Modesty and Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All The Way From Another World, rounding out its April with two more heavy hitters. When it comes to the rocking new addition to HIDIVE, here’s the breakdown for the new anime girl band landing on April 3rd, “At an elite all-girls’ academy where refined young ladies gather, Ririsa Suzunomiya, now the daughter of a real estate tycoon after her mother remarried, is forced to abandon her guitar and rock music to fit in. However, her passion is reignited by sounds from the old school building, where she meets a skilled drummer who shares her love for rock. Together, they embrace their inner rockstars, elegantly clashing and shouting their way through the academy in this captivating tale of grace and rebellion.”

On the flip side, the Dark Elf anime is set to be far more magical than the musical story as HIDIVE reveals with its story description, “Hinata did it. He got reincarnated into another world, took up the mantle of Hero, and slew the dreaded Demon Lord alongside his party of fellow adventurers. As his reward, he’s returned to Earth to resume a normal life. Or it would be if it wasn’t for the fact that his dark elf companion Mariabelle decided to travel to Earth to come and live with him! Now she uses her arcane talents to ward off any potential romantic rivals and capture Hinata’s affection.”

