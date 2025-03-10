HIDIVE Is Kicking Off the Spring 2025 Anime Season Early With Fantasy Release

Play video

HIDIVE’s catalogue of anime has been growing at an impressive rate since the service launched, grabbing massive series like Oshi no Ko and Made In Abyss while constantly working to expand their reach in the Western anime community. With the Spring 2025 anime season right around the corner, streaming services are announcing where fans can catch their favorite upcoming shows, and HIDIVE isn’t wasting anytime trying to build hype for their first major release of the season: Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho.

Based on the popular novel and manga series by Motoo Nakanishi, Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho is set to begin streaming on HIDIVE with a 60-minute first episode on Monday, March 31 at 8:30 AM EST (5:30 PST/7:30 CST). Subsequent 30-minute long episodes will release every Monday at 11:00 AM EST (9:00 PST/10:00 CST). In addition to announcing that the upcoming anime will kick off HIDIVE’s spring lineup, they also dropped an absolutely stunning trailer that makes it seem as though the show will be one of the highlights of the season.

Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho Could Be One of HIDIVE’s Best Picks For the Season

Produced by Yokohama Animation Laboratory, a studio that’s previously worked on a generous variety of shows like Whisper Me a Love Song, The Witch and the Beast and The Genius Prince’s Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt, Sword of the Demon Hunter is an action-packed demon-slaying adventure series set in Japan’s Edo period. The series follows Jinta and his younger sister Suzune, wandering orphans who find themselves in a small village named Kadono, with Jinta becoming the guardian to a shrine maiden called Itskihime. One day, Jinta ventures into the woods to kill a powerful demon who begins speaking to him of a fabled Demon King that will be coming in the far future. What follows is a century-spanning adventure across the Edo period into Japan’s Heisei period.

With the 14-volume light novel series having well over 230,000 copies in circulation since it began being published in 2019, it’s clear that there’s something special about the historical fantasy Motoo Nakanishi has crafted. Based on the visuals and care put into producing the trailer for the anime, it seems as though the director of the adaptation, Kazuya Aiura (previously known for his work as a storyboard artist on Mushoku Tensei and Inuyashiki) seems to be passionate about making the Spring 2025 show’s visual style match the epic fantasy story it intends to tell. With HIDIVE’s recent track record of picking up major anime blockbusters, Sword of the Demon Hunter is one that every anime fan should add to their seasonal watch list.

