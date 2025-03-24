HIDIVE Fantasy Anime Drops Action-Packed Trailer to Hype Release: Watch

Play video

HIDIVE, the anime streaming service, just dropped a new trailer for its next exclusive anime series, Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho, and it looks incredible. The new series was initially scheduled to release last June, but its premiere was delayed due to production issues. Thankfully, Sword of the Demon Hunter is nearly ready to be unsheathed to the world ahead of its premiere on March 31st.

HIDIVE is slowly building a strong streaming library for itself. The relatively new platform doesn’t yet boast the same prestigious shows as Crunchyroll or Netflix. But, it has already acquired hits like Food Wars, the Danmachi series, My Love Story, and various other slice-of-life, romance, and ecchi shows. Sword of the Demon Hunter looks to be the biggest, and most action-packed HIDIVE original so far.

Sword of the Demon Hunter Teases Supernatural Samurai Action

The second trailer for Sword of the Demon Hunter promises intense fight scenes, which are clearly inspired by some of the all-time great samurai movies from the golden age of Japanese cinema. The influence of directors like Akira Kurosawa, Masaki Kobayashi, and Hiroshi Inagaki is apparent in the trailer, from the character design to the glimpses of the fight scenes we see. Additionally, classic stories like Lone Wolf & Cub are obvious influences on the anime’s plot, albeit with a time-bending magical twist.

Sword of the Demon Hunter is set in the Edo period after Jinta and his sister were forced to flee their home because of demons. The description continues, “Years later, Jinta has grown into a skilled swordsman, sworn to protect the priestess of the village shrine. Charged with slaying a demon that threatens the shrine, Jinta confronts the malevolent creature in the forest, only to learn a shocking truth. The demon speaks of events one hundred and seventy years hence, when Jinta must confront the demon in the future. Thus begins an epic fantasy journey that spans multiple eras as Jinta hunts a demon through time and must come to terms with his own dark nature.”

Sword of the Demon Hunter Releases Exclusively on HIDIVE

HIDIVE will be the home of the exclusive simulcast of Sword of the Demon Hunter when it is released later this month. The series stars Taku Yashiro and Saori Hayami as Jinta and his sister Shirayuki, with Reina Ueda voicing the young priestess Suzune.

Sword of the Demon Slayer is directed by Kazuya Aiura (Assassins Pride), with Yokohama Animation Lab animating. The new trailer also revealed the show’s OP, “Continue,” by the Japanese rock band, NEE.

