HIDIVE Just Locked Down One of Their Coolest 2027 Anime Releases Yet – Watch the Trailer

As the biggest anime event of the year, Anime Expo 2026 is in full swing, with new anime releases being announced left and right. This year’s event has been particularly exciting, as many highly anticipated titles that had kept their details under wraps for the longest time are finally being unveiled. New trailers for major series such as Black Clover, Demon Slayer, and Solo Leveling have only heightened the excitement. However, there is no doubt that the anticipation surrounding the wave of newly announced anime is just as great, if not even greater. Amid these exciting announcements is the anime adaptation of MURCIÉLAGO.

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Based on the manga of the same name by Kana Yoshimura, MURCIÉLAGO has been announced as a joint project between studios Satelight and Staple Entertainment. Takashi Naoya, known for projects such as Am I Actually the Strongest?, will serve as the chief director, while Matsuo Asami, known for I’m the Villainess, but I’m Being Doted on by the Crown Prince of the Neighboring Kingdom, will direct the production. The details unveiled at Anime Expo 2026 included a special illustration and an exciting trailer, while also confirming that the anime will arrive exclusively on HIDIVE in 2027.

Violent Action-Comedy Anime With a Touch of Sweetness Will Arrive on HIDIVE in 2027

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HIDIVE will stream MURCIÉLAGO as part of its 2027 anime lineup, making it available to subscribers in the U.S. and several other key overseas regions, including Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. One of the main reasons MURCIÉLAGO stands out among the upcoming releases is its intriguing premise. The anime follows an unusual duo consisting of former death-row inmate Kuroko Koumori, who now serves as a government-sanctioned executioner, and her partner, Hinako Tozakura, the sweetest and most innocent-looking girl imaginable with unparalleled driving skills. Together, they are tasked with confronting the darkness lurking within society.

The anime is shaping up to be one of the coolest upcoming releases, as the directors have confirmed that they are working hard to perfectly capture its violent aspects, showcasing Kuroko’s ruthless action scenes while giving special attention to Hinako’s driving skills through impressive 3D sequences. While their missions provide the grotesque and violent action at the heart of the series, the anime will also be fueled by sweetness through Hinako’s charming personality and Kuroko’s cooking skills. With such diverse elements, MURCIÉLAGO is aiming to become a must-watch anime of next year.

As for when the anime will arrive, the director revealed that the production is currently in the middle of its voice recording sessions, suggesting that the anime is nearing completion. This hints at an early 2027 release, potentially in the Winter season or, at the latest, Spring 2027, especially if the first season is planned for around 12 episodes. If the episode count is larger, a possibility given the manga’s abundant source material, the anime could instead premiere in Summer 2027 and continue releasing episodes through the end of the year. To watch this violent action-comedy, fans will need a HIDIVE subscription, as the series will stream exclusively on the platform.

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