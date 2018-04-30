Funimation Announces ‘High School DxD Hero’ English Dub Cast

High School DxD made its grand return for its fourth season High School DxD Hero, but fans of the English dub cast had been waiting to find out who was returning from the previous season for the simuldub premiere.

Luckily the mystery has been solved as Funimation officially revealed the English dub cast of High School DxD Hero before it’s premiere tomorrow.

Who’s ready for their return tomorrow?? #HighSchoolDxDHERO ISSEI HYOUDOU– Josh Grelle

RIAS GREMORY– Jamie Marchi

AKENO HIMEJIMA– Kelly Angel

ASIA ARGENTO– Leah Clark

KONEKO TOUJOU– Jad Saxton

GASPER VLADI– Alison Viktorin

YUUTO KIBA– Sean O’Connor

XENOVIA QUARTA– Lauren Landa pic.twitter.com/jxsnYgHmZR — Funimation (@FUNimation) April 30, 2018

High School DxD Hero originally premiered April 10, and is scheduled to run for 13 episodes. The English dub of the series is scheduled to premiere on Funimation Tuesday at 4:00PM EST. The English dub cast of the series includes the returning Josh Grelle as Issei Hyodo, Jamie Marchi as Rias Gremory, Kelly Angel as Akeno Himejima Jad Saxton as Koneko Tojo, Alison Viktorin as Gasper Vladi, Sean O’Connor as Yuto Kiba and Lauren Landa as Xenovia Quarta.

The shake-up from previous seasons, however, is that Leah Clark is replacing Asia Argento’s voice actress from High School DxD BorN, Chloe Daniels.

The fourth season also features the returning Japanese voice cast of Yuki Kaji as Issei Hyoudou, Yoko Hikasa as Rias Gremory, Azumi Asakura as Asia Argento, Shizuka Ito as Akeno Himejima, Ayana Taketatsu as Koneko Toujou, Kenji Nojima as Yuto Kiba, Risa Taneda as Xenovia, Maaya Uchida as Irina Shido, Ayane Sakura as Gasper Vlady, Ai Kakuma as Roseweisse, Rikiya Koyama as Azazel, Ryota Ohsaka as Vali, Yuichi Nakamura as Sairaorg Bael, and new cast members Sora Tokui as Kuno, and Kousuke Toriumi as Soso.

Yoshifuma Sueda (Rail Wars!, MAOYU) is directing the series for producer Passione (Rail Wars!, Hinako Note). Kenji Konuta (Blood Lad, Servamp) is composing the music for the series, and Mokoto Uno (The Qwasar of Stigmata, Rail Wars!, and Love Hina) will be designing the characters of the series. Minami will be performing the opening theme “Switch,” and the ending theme, “Motenai Kuseni” will be performed by Tapimiru.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

Based off a series of light novels by Ichiei Ishibumi with illustrations provided by Miyama-Zero, the series began serialization in 2008 as part of Fujimi Shobo’s Dragon Magazine. The series has since been collected into 22 volumes, and has spawned a manga adaptation as well. The manga has been handled by Hiroji Mishima starting in 2010, and has 22 volumes currently available as of 2006. The series has since spawned three anime series before, and were all licensed for an English language release by Funimation running from 2012 to 2015 in various intervals with the latest iteration of the series premiering later in 2018.