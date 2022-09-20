Housing Complex C Reveals English Dub Cast

Toonami hasn't been shy regarding its intentions when it comes to creating original anime series, with Fena: Pirate Princess and Shenmue The Animation being the first two examples. With the Cartoon Network programming block working on a new horror anime adaptation for Junji Ito's Uzumaki, Housing Complex C will arrive next month as the first horror series produced by Toonami. Now, before its release on October 2nd, the English dub voice cast has been revealed before the four-episode series hitting the platform.

Since the first trailer landed for the Toonami original, the horror story has kept its details under wraps when it comes to its story, though a recent trailer hints at a monstrous force that is threatening a small coastal town with shades of H.P. Lovecraft creatures featured. With the series set to come to life by Studio Akatsuki, Cartoon Network is certainly diving into new territory with this spooky story.

In a new press release, Toonami revealed which English voice actors will help in bringing this spooky new series to life:

"Featuring established voiceover talent from the world of anime and video games, the English voice cast for Housing Complex C also includes Sean Chiplock, Suzie Yeung, Doug Stone, Michael Sorich, Caitlin Glass, Janis Carroll, Bob Carter, and Ryan Colt Levy."

The official description of the upcoming horror series that will air on Toonami, while subsequently hitting HBO Max the following day, reads as such:

"Housing Complex C centers on Kimi (Huynh), who lives in a small housing complex in the sleepy seaside town of Kurosaki. But trouble seems to follow Kimi wherever she goes, and soon, horrific incidents begin to occur…is an ancient evil stalking the residents of Housing Complex C?"

Aside from Housing Complex C, Toonami is planning to dive further into the realm of anime originals, with the upcoming revival of FLCL, with not one, but two new seasons currently in production. While Uzumaki has yet to reveal a new release date following its indefinite hiatus, the footage that Cartoon Network has shared in the past has many fans confident that the adaptation is in good hands.

What have you thought of the first footage of Housing Complex C? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Toonami originals.