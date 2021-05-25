How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 Reveals New Cast Additions

✖

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord is adding new members to the cast for Season 2 of the series! The much anticipated second season of the series is now airing its new episodes as part of the Spring 2021 anime schedule, and it will soon be coming to an end thanks to its shorter episode order. This next episode will kick off the final arc of the season as Diablo and his party take on the corrupted church system directly, and that means we'll be meeting the main antagonist shortly.

With Diablo and the others taking on the church, the next episode of the series will fully introduce Biyos, the head cardinal, who will be voiced by Kosuke Toriumi (Acnologia in Fairy Tail) for the anime. He'll be accompanied by Sanro, voiced by Ayumu Murase (Haikyuu's Shoyo Hinata). As fans have seen through the opening theme sequence, these two will be causing some big trouble. You can check out their character designs for the season below:

If you wanted to check out How Now to Summon a Demon Lord's second season before it all comes to an end, you can tune into Crunchyroll along new episodes airing in Japan each week. Funimation will be releasing an English dub for the anime at a later date as well, and they describe the new season as such:

"Diablo is back! You know…the Demon Lord from another world? Traveling through the woods with Rem and Shera, they encounter a lone girl in tatters, pursued by a powerful Paladin. You know what that means—Diablo will have to try and hide his lack of social skills once again (and come to her rescue, of course). Let the enchanting adventures continue!"

