Hulu Just Lost Dragon Ball, Digimon, & A Ton of More Anime

It turns out Hulu is starting out February 2025 with the removal of multiple Dragon Ball, Digimon and One Piece seasons from its streaming service in a huge hit to anime fans. It’s never been easier to be an anime fan as multiple platforms and services offer a ton of anime to watch at any given time. But sometimes it gets a bit harder when these services either lose a license to some of their shows, or choose not to renew certain deals. Unfortunately for fans checking out a ton of Toei Animation franchises with Hulu, it’s now gotten much harder to go back and watch your favorites.

Previously teased by expiration dates appearing next to their shows, it had previously looked like a lot of Dragon Ball series would be leaving Hulu’s streaming service. As of February 1st, this have been confirmed to be the case as many Dragon Ball anime offerings are no longer available for streaming. But this also includes a number of different Toei Animation franchises well as many Digimon and One Piece seasons have also been removed from the streaming service as well. The full breakdown of removals is below.

Hulu Removes Dragon Ball, Digimon, and More

As of February 1st, the following Toei Animation series have been removed (or no longer being offered with) from Hulu:

Digimon Adventure

Digimon Adventure 02

Digimon Tamers

Digimon Frontier

Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball GT

Dragon Ball Super

One Piece Seasons 1,3,5,6,7,9,

For fans using Hulu as their primary source of watching their favorite anime, this is likely going to be a blow for many. While there are still Dragon Ball offerings such as Dragon Ball Z Kai and the newly airing Dragon Ball Daima, and there are still Digimon offerings such as the recent Digimon Adventure: reboot, this is still a good chunk of the classic anime library for these franchises. It’s a bigger hit for Digimon in particular as the first four seasons of the anime are held in the highest regard by fans of the franchise overall.

What’s Next for Dragon Ball and Digimon?

While these two franchises have lost a ton of their offerings on Hulu as of February 1st, they have new projects now in the works. Dragon Ball Daima is now in the midst of airing its final few episodes through the rest of the Winter 2025 anime schedule. A listing for the anime previously teased that this 40th anniversary project would be coming to an end towards the end of February, but it’s yet to be announced if there are going to be more projects in the works when Dragon Ball Daima concludes. It’s pretty likely considering just how big Dragon Ball is overall.

As for Digimon, it also has something new in the works too. As the Digimon anime franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary, it’s now working on a special new anime project. Titled Digimon Adventure: Beyond, this new project will be set after the events of Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning and once again bring back the original DigiDestined from the very first season. Featuring them in more adult designs than ever seen before, this new anime will be making its debut later this Spring as part of Digimon Con 2025.

So while it’s now tougher to go back and check out some of your favorites with Hulu, at least there are some new projects to keep an eye out for and look ahead to in the coming months. And you can still find Toei Animation’s remaining offerings now streaming with Hulu in the meantime.