New Digimon Adventure: Beyond Anime Shares First Look at Adult DigiDestined Designs

The original DigiDestined from Digimon Adventure are coming back for one last time with a brand new anime, and Digimon Adventure: Beyond has shared the first look at what to expect with their new adult designs. Digimon is now celebrating the 25th anniversary of its original anime release, and the franchise is going all out with a brand new anime project. Much like seen with the 15th and 20th anniversary celebrations, Digimon is bringing back the original DigiDestined crew from the first season for a brand new project. But this one is going to be much different from the others seen thus far.

Digimon Adventure: Beyond will be bringing back Matt and Tai one last time to celebrate Digimon’s 25th anime anniversary, and it will feature them even older than they were seen during the events of Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna. That feature film was already a big deal as it brought back older versions of the DigiDestined than seen in the series ever before, and this new anime is making them even older as it’s set after the events of that film too. The first look designs for the two have been shared ahead of the anime special, and you can check it out below.

What Is Digimon Adventure: Beyond?

Digimon Adventure: Beyond is a special music video project that will be making its debut during Digimon Con 2025 later this March. Hiroyuki Kakudo returns from the original first two seasons of the Digimon Adventure anime to direct Digimon Adventure: Beyond. It will be featuring Tai and Matt as adults, and teases there will be appearances from the other original DigiDestined members as well. Taking place after the events of Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning (which is set after Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna), Tai and Matt will be reunited with Agumon and Gabumon once more.

Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna was meant to serve as a goodbye to the original DigiDestined cast as the feature film brought back the original crew at ages much older than they were seen in the original series. Now with this new anime special, the DigiDestined are going to be even older than seen in the film as a way to celebrate the 25th anniversary milestone. But as the Digimon anime prepares for its potential future, this might not be the only time we see all of these characters again.

What’s Next for Digimon?

It’s yet to be announced how long of an experience Digimon Adventure: Beyond will be, but it’s going to be launched as part of a larger campaign Bandai is hoping to crowdfund in Japan. But as the Digimon Con 2025 event comes up later this Spring, it’s not going to be too much longer before fans get to see it in action. But former Digimon producer Hiromi Seki teased in a recent interview with Crunchyroll that a new anime team is coming up with what to do next, “We have a new generation of producers coming in and we’ve passed the baton to them. So she will be leading a newly formed Digimon Adventure team and they’ll be coming up with new ideas.”

“…I think Digimon will continue to evolve from here,” Seki continued. “The new team lead by a new producer will think about what the next generation of Digimon should be, so I hope that you continue to root for and support Digimon.” It’s yet to be revealed what this future will be, but we’ll likely see it take more shape later this Spring.