10 Best Anime You Can Stream On Hulu

At this point, it’s undeniable that Hulu is one of the best streaming services for anime fans. Boasting more than 200 series, it has a massive library of classics, ongoing hits, and even plenty of hidden gems. The platform truly has something for all tastes, from classic shonen like Dragon Ball Z Kai to newer titles like Spy × Family. And thanks to its partnerships with major anime distributors like Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Aniplex, Hulu offers high-quality streams of both officially subbed and dubbed anime.

On top of that, the platform keeps its catalog fresh by regularly updating it with new titles and seasonal releases. However, with so many options, it can be overwhelming to choose an anime to watch. That’s why we’ve handpicked ten of the best anime currently available on Hulu. These shows deliver iconic stories, fluid animation, and unforgettable action. Whether you’re a longtime anime fan or just starting, this list has something for everyone.

Naruto Shippuden

Naruto Shippuden is the most iconic ninja anime out there. It follows Naruto Uzumaki, a loud, determined ninja with just one goal: becoming the strongest and earning the respect of his village. There’s just one problem: he’s got the Nine-Tailed Fox sealed inside him, a beast that once nearly destroyed his village. After years of intense training, Naruto comes back stronger, ready to take on new threats. But his biggest challenge in Shippuden isn’t just fighting enemies — it’s bringing back his best friend, Sasuke, who left in search of power.

Naruto’s journey is filled with passion, tragedy, and perseverance. The show’s battles are intense, and packed with strategy and incredible skill. Meanwhile, we also uncover deep conspiracies and face the harsh realities of war. As Naruto learns what it really means to be a ninja, these struggles shape his character into a true hero worthy of the title of Hokage.

Bleach

Despite his rare ability to see ghosts, Ichigo Kurosaki is a teenager with a mostly normal life. This changes when he encounters Rukia Kuchiki, a Soul Reaper who hunts evil spirits called Hollows. In a moment of crisis, she transfers her powers to him, introducing Ichigo to the dangerous world of Soul Reapers. Now, he must protect the living from supernatural threats while uncovering secrets about his own past.

Bleach follows Ichigo into battles against terrifying enemies, from monstrous Hollows to rogue Soul Reapers with hidden agendas. Its sword fights are fast-paced and visually captivating. While the themes of duty, sacrifice, and identity give the anime emotional depth beyond the action. This mix of supernatural lore, stylish combat, and powerful rivalries makes Bleach one of the best anime on Hulu, with its final arc getting a stellar adaptation with Thousand-Year Blood War.

The Eminence in Shadow

Cid Kagenou is a boy obsessed with operating from the shadows. In his previous mundane life, he trained endlessly to become stronger, but a tragic accident ended his ambitions. Now, he’s reincarnated in a magical world where he plays the role of an unremarkable background character while secretly leading a powerful organization, Shadow Garden, to fight The Cult of Diablos.

But here’s the twist: Cid made up the cult’s existence for fun and has no idea it’s actually real. Meanwhile, his loyal followers fight the evil cult, impressed by his wisdom and knowledge. Through this premise, The Eminence in Shadow pokes fun at many classic isekai tropes while delivering thrilling fights, entertaining comedy, and over-the-top storytelling. If you enjoy stories about underestimated protagonists hiding their true strength, this one’s a fresh take.

Spy × Family

As hinted by its name, Spy × Family is a heartwarming yet action-packed anime about a spy, an assassin, and a telepath who form a fake family. The story follows Twilight, the world’s best spy after he takes on a mission that requires him to infiltrate an elite school. To do this, he must adopt a child and find a wife. He ends up with Anya, a girl who can read minds, and Yor, a skilled assassin known as the Thorn Princess.

The anime mixes action, comedy, and heartfelt moments as these characters handle the struggles of their dual lives — school interviews, secret missions, and unexpected dangers. The art style is crisp, the characters are lovable, and the mix of genres keeps every episode fresh. Whether you enjoy espionage, comedy, or slice-of-life stories, Spy × Family is a Hulu must-watch.

Blue Lock

Japan’s soccer team struggles on the world stage, so the government launches a radical experiment — they recruit 300 of the country’s best young strikers and lock them in a ruthless training facility. Yoichi Isagi, a talented but hesitant player, enters the tournament to prove himself. There, he faces brutal challenges, fierce rivals, and intense psychological battles as the program pushes all of them beyond their limits.

Blue Lock trades the traditional sports anime themes of friendship and teamwork for raw ambition and selfish play. Turning soccer into an almost life-or-death competition. Whether you’re a soccer fan or just love intense competition, this Hulu anime delivers nonstop adrenaline.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger!

Yostar Pictures

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! isn’t your typical Power Rangers-inspired anime. Instead of following the series’ version of the Power Rangers (known as Dragon Keepers), the story follows the rebellious Footsoldier D of the Villainous Army of Evil. And instead of the Dragon Keepers fighting to defeat the Villainous Army, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! introduces us to a world where all of the Army’s bosses are already dead. What remain are the footsoldiers threatened into fake weekly battles so the Dragon Keepers can keep their popularity.

But even in such a world, rebellion brews. Tired of being a pawn in the Dragon Keepers’ game, Footsoldier D breaks away from the rest of his comrades to seek revenge against the Keepers. Along the way, he meets other Rangers like the kind-hearted Sakurama and the mysterious Suzukiri, challenging his motivations and forcing him to question what it means to be a “monster.”

My Hero Academia

In a world where most people have superpowers called Quirks, Izuku Midoriya is one of the rare few without one. Without any special abilities, Izuku’s dream of becoming a hero seems mostly impossible. However, after a chance meeting with the number one hero All Might, Izuku’s life changes forever. All Might recognizes his heroic potential and passes on his own Quirk, One For All, to the teen.

Izuku then joins U.A. High, a school for aspiring heroes, where he trains to master his new abilities. His class is full of other superpowered teens like the explosive Bakugo and icy Todoroki. Together, they face dangerous villains and learn how to become the best heroes they can be. The series stands out for its character growth and action, with each hero (and villain) having unique abilities and fighting styles to fit.

One-Punch Man

One-Punch Man follows Saitama, a hero who trained so hard he can defeat any opponent with a single punch. Feeling bored and unfulfilled because no one can challenge him, he joins the Hero Association, hoping to gain recognition and maybe find a worthy opponent. To his surprise, his strength goes unnoticed. Here, heroes are ranked by popularity, not power. He starts at the bottom while weaker heroes gain fame and respect. His only true ally is Genos, a cyborg determined to learn his secret.

This anime series flips superhero stories upside down, and has been thrilling viewers on Hulu since its 2015 debut. Most heroes struggle to get stronger. Saitama already has unbeatable power. The real conflict comes from the world around him — corrupt hero rankings, arrogant rivals, and villains who don’t realize they’re doomed. It highlights the sad truth that popularity matters more than true talent. While Season 2 was a relative disappointment, hopes are still held high for its Season 3 return.

Jujutsu Kaisen

Yuji Itadori is a pink-haired high schooler with unusual strength and a kind heart who lives a mostly normal life with his grandfather. But when he accidentally swallows a cursed object, he ends up having to share his body with the King of Curses, Sukuna. Now having gained supernatural powers, Yuji enters the hidden world of Jujutsu Sorcerers, warriors who fight monstrous yet invisible curses that prey on humanity.

Jujutsu Kaisen follows Yuji as he joins Tokyo Jujutsu High where he trains to control his abilities under the tutelage of the strongest sorcerer, Satoru Gojo. This Hulu anime grabs attention with its fast, fluid fights and stunning animation, pulling viewers into its immersive world. With its masterful combination of dark themes with humor and rich characters, the tension only keeps building with each episode.

Attack on Titan

In Attack on Titan, giant man-eating Titans walk the Earth. Humanity survives away from these Titans behind huge walls, but one day, the Titans break through. The story follows Eren Yeager, a young boy who vows to kill all the Titans after they destroy his home and kill his mother. To reach this goal, Eren and his friends join the military’s scout regiment. But as they uncover the truth behind the Titans, their world turns out to be far more terrifying than they ever imagined.

When it aired, Attack on Titan turned dark fantasy into a global phenomenon with its stunning animation, intense storytelling, and unforgettable twists. Standing out among shonen anime with its brutality, its battles are fast and unpredictable and no one is safe. The show doesn’t just ask who will survive. It asks what survival really means.