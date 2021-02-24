Hunter x Hunter Will Mostly Leave Netflix Next Month

Hunter x Hunter is one of the biggest shows in anime, and fans continue to find the show year after year. Of course, a lot of eyes are brought to the show through streaming, and Netflix has become a go-to place for binging the shonen. But according to a new report, it seems much of the anime is about to leave Netflix.

Recently, Netflix put out a new list of titles that will be leaving its service in March. The full rundown can be seen here on ComicBook, but anime fans were quick to point out one loss specifically. After all, Hunter x Hunter is taking down its first three seasons from Netflix, and they will be removed on March 7.

(Photo: Madhouse)

For those unfamiliar with the season breakdown on Netflix, the show has four seasons listed on the site. The fourth season begins the Greed Island arc, so everything before that will be taken from Netflix shortly. So if you wanted to watch the show, well - you best start now. You have well over 50 episodes to binge, but Netflix will help you through the marathon.

According to a separate report, HBO Max will be getting some Hunter x Hunter amidst this shift. The streaming service has updated its list of offerings for March 2021, and the anime made the cut. The service will not be getting three seasons, but hey - something is better than nothing.

Want to know more about Hunter x Hunter? You can read the story's official synopsis here: "Hunters are a special breed, dedicated to tracking down treasures, magical beasts, and even other people. But such pursuits require a license, and less than one in a hundred thousand can pass the grueling qualification exam. Those who do pass gain access to restricted areas, amazing stores of information, and the right to call themselves “Hunters.” Can Gon, a country boy, follow his father and join their ranks?"

What do you think about this update? Do you have any plans to binge Hunter x Hunter soon? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.