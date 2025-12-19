Hunter x Hunter Confirms New Surprise Anime But It’s Not What You Think

Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter, which debuted in 1998, is one of the most beloved anime and manga series of all time. The manga, serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, gained massive popularity for its unique power system, incredible worldbuilding, storytelling, and complex characters. However, due to Togashi’s poor health, the series has been on an irregular schedule since 2006, often going on indefinite hiatuses. The magazine has been accommodating Togashi’s schedule to allow him to work at his own pace without worrying about tight deadlines at the cost of his health. The first anime debuted in 1999, more than a year after the manga debuted, and reached its conclusion in 2001 after airing 62 episodes.

Additionally, NIPPON TV and VAP reintroduced HxH to fans with a reboot anime in 2011, which adapted many more arcs than the original anime. However, since the anime lacked source material, it also stopped airing in 2014, leaving the story unfinished for more than a decade. The manga is currently in its Succession Contest Arc, which debuted in 2012 and is still ongoing. Last year, the manga returned briefly and released ten chapters before going on another indefinite hiatus. Togashi is diligently working on more chapters and sharing updates on his official X handle as fans continue to cheer him on. While the anime series, which concluded after adapting the Chimera Ant Arc, hasn’t confirmed a sequel yet, an upcoming mobile game confirms a special anime.

Upcoming Hunter x Hunter Game Confirms a Special Animation Video

Image Courtesy of Wonder Planet Inc.

Hunter x Hunter Nen x Survivor, developed by Wonder Planet Inc., was announced in March this year as a survival rogue-lite game. Suitable for a wide range of players, it will allow players to control unique characters and fight approaching enemies. The official X handle of the game announced that it will be released globally on February 17th, 2026. Pre-registration has opened for fans on the official website of the game.

Additionally, the X handle also confirms that a special animation video will be released, while teasing sneak peeks from the clip featuring famous characters such as Gon and Killua. Further details on the anime will be shared at a later date, although it could be a small animation clip following closely to the original story by Togashi. It will be released as the game’s official movie, so we can expect the video to be released shortly before the official launch.

The game also released a special illustration shared by the official X handle featuring Gon as he takes a fishing rod and heads towards the sea to accept his aunt Mito’s challenge of catching the lord of Whale Island in order to take the Hunter Exam. This scene happens at the beginning of the original story, as Mito, who raised Gon, was afraid to let him become a Hunter, a job that’s extremely challenging and can put his life at risk.

