Hunter x Hunter Creator Reveals Massive Plans for Future Chapters

Although the Hunter x Hunter manga is back on another indefinite hiatus, fans don’t need to worry because creator Yoshihiro Togashi is diligently working on new chapters. The manga often goes on hiatuses due to Togashi’s health. He has chronic back issues, due to which he is often unable to work on his manga. HxH went on an indefinite hiatus in 2022 and only returned with ten chapters in 2024. The manga is still in its Succession Contest Arc where Kurapika serves as the bodyguard of the youngest prince and his mother.

While he formulates strategies to keep the mother and son safe, his true objective is to recover the remaining Scarlet eyes. The release date of Chapter 411 hasn’t been announced, but it shouldn’t take long, considering Togashi’s progress. The mangaka is rapidly working on new chapters and sharing updates every step of the way. He also informs fans about his health as they keep expressing their support.

Hunter x Hunter Creator Is Working on 50 Chapters for the Manga’s Return

On December 16th, Togashi shared another update on his official account on X with an image. Popular Japanese account @sandman_AP replied under the post with a translation, “I am in the process of reviewing and adjusting the characters’ dialogues and timeline for the next 50 chapters of Hunter x Hunter, which will be published in the future. As soon as that work is done, I will resume the work I have been interrupting, such as adding inking to manuscripts.”

Togashi shows no signs of slowing down despite the hiatus, as he is already working on the massive set of 50 chapters. Due to Togashi’s condition, HxH has a special schedule that is different from a weekly release. Before this, the manga also went on a hiatus in 2019 and returned in 2022 with ten chapters. HxH’s return in 2024 is no different, but it’s clear the author wants to deliver as many chapters as possible after making his grand comeback.

H/T: Official X account of Yoshihiro Togashi, @sandman_AP