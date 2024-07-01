Dragon Ball Locks In Special Hunter x Hunter Collaboration

At last, two of the biggest shonen series are ready to team up. Today, reports from Japan confirmed Hunter x Hunter and Dragon Ball are about to get friendly. After all, Yoshihiro Togashi is set to collab with Dragon Ball, and his tribute to the iconic series will go live next month.

The update comes from the Dragon Ball team directly, and we have the Super Gallery Project to thank. Well over a year ago, Shueisha kickstarted the collaboration as a way to honor Dragon Ball and its 40th anniversary. A number of big-name manga creators were asked to redo covers for Dragon Ball as a tribute, and now Togashi has been asked to join in.

Currently, we know nothing about Togashi’s tribute to Dragon Ball other than its launch date. His cover art will be posted in Saikyo Jump #9, and it comes after some great submissions. This month, the creator of Slam Dunk settled down to ink a Dragon Ball cover, and he’s far from the only participants.

From Tite Kubo to Hirohiko Araki and beyond, a number of manga legends have agreed to join this collaboration. It isn’t everyday Dragon Ball asks other artists to join its legacy, but that is what the Super Gallery Project is all about. After 40 years, the series has done it all, and Dragon Ball stands as one of the most popular series in the industry. Son Goku has inspired millions to date, and moving forward, Dragon Ball will only inspire more fans.

After all, the franchise is still thriving even after all these decades. Earlier this year, the fandom paused to mourn the loss of series creator Akira Toriyama, but Dragon Ball has promised to carry on his legacy. This fall, Dragon Ball Daima will make its premiere, and fans expect the Dragon Ball Super manga will return from hiatus before long. From its anime to its video games, Dragon Ball is as big now as ever, and it is about time Togashi jumped onboard!

What do you make of this Hunter x Hunter announcement? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!