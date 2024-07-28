Hunter x Hunter Goes Viral Thanks to a Cosplay’s Take on Adult Gon

When it comes to Hunter x Hunter, you should never underestimate Gon Freecss. The character has been around for decades at this point, and he’s proven his potential as a hunter more times than fans can count. From his physical prowess to his execution of Nen, Gon is a beast, and now Hunter x Hunter is going viral thanks to one fan’s take on Gon’s ultimate transformation.

As you can see below, the impressive tribute comes from yeskiri over on social media. The anime fan bore witness to one of the best Hunter x Hunter cosplays we’ve ever seen. Filming their friend, yeskiri got to see Adult Gon come to life, and the epic cosplay is now taking over the anime fandom.

https://twitter.com/yeskiri/status/1815676565201785279?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

After all, Adult Gon is a bonafide icon thanks to his adult form. The power boost, which debuted in the Chimera Ant saga, gives Gon insane power but at great cost. The hunter is able to tap into the transformation by making a vow allowing him to summon all the power he’ll ever reach. During the form’s debut, Gon uses the power boost to fight Neferpitou, and every single one of his stats are greatly boosted while in this state.

However, Adult Gon did suffer greatly for using the form. To access the transformation, Gon compressed his life span and ultimately lost the ability to use Nen in the future. The boy should have died from the intense power boost, but Nanika was able to keep Gon from dying. To this day, Gon is waylaid by the consequences of his adult form which proves just how formidable it was. And outside of its power level, well – Adult Gon became a hit with fans thanks to its epic aura.

Now, Hunter x Hunter is going viral thanks to a fan’s attempt to bring Adult Gon to life. The transformation takes Enhancement Nen to the next level, and to be honest, this cosplay does the same. It isn’t every day someone can body Gon like this tribute does. So really, our hats are off to yeskiri’s friend.

Where does this Hunter x Hunter cosplay rank on your list of faves? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!