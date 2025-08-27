Initial D & MF Ghost Sequel Debut Is Available for Free (& Here’s Where to Read It)

Shuichi Shigeno, the legendary creator behind Initial D and MF Ghost, has launched a new manga titled Subaru and Subaru—and fans can read it for free as part of a major anniversary release. The debut appears in a special edition of Young Magazine, celebrating its 45th year with a massive 1000+ page issue featuring 45 new one-shots. Out of these, Shigeno’s work appears as the final entry in the lineup of the magazine. The special issue is being distributed digitally at no cost through two official platforms: Book Walker’s global storefront and the K Manga app in available territories.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While both offer access to the full magazine, Book Walker’s release marks the first time Young Magazine has been officially published in English. Readers can browse the issue directly in-browser or via app, though downloads are not supported. A voting campaign is also underway, which closes on November 10th. Until then, readers can select their favorite titles from the issue, and the top five will be serialized in English on K Manga alongside print releases. While Subaru and Subaru isn’t explicitly labeled as a sequel, its release indicates that Shigeno is far from done with the street racing universe he has built.

Subaru and Subaru: A New Chapter in Shigeno’s Racing Legacy

Subaru and Subaru is the latest manga by Shuichi Shigeno, known for defining the street-racing genre with Initial D and continuing that legacy in MF Ghost. The story opens with a quiet but deliberate tone, introducing a young protagonist and a Subaru BRZ, several models of which have appeared in the shared universe of Initial D. The chapter this time is not focused on high-speed racing rather more on character setup, but the presence of the BRZ and Shigeno’s signature panel pacing cements that motorsport will remain central.

The art style is consistent with Shigeno’s recent work: clean linework, realistic car detailing, and sparse backgrounds. There’s no direct crossover with Initial D or MF Ghost characters in the debut chapter, but the tone and framing imply a spiritual continuation. The manga was placed as the final entry in Young Magazine’s 45th anniversary issue, a deliberate move that positions it as the anchor of the entire release. For long-time fans, this feels like Shigeno reasserting his place in the genre—not with nostalgia, but with a quiet setup for what’s likely to evolve into another long-form motorsport saga.

Where to Read It: Book Walker vs. K Manga

Subaru and Subaru is available for free on two official platforms: Book Walker’s global site and the K Manga app. Both offer access to the full Young Magazine 45th anniversary issue, which includes 45 new one-shot manga. However, there are key differences in how each platform presents and lays out the content.

Book Walker’s release is notable because it marks the first time Young Magazine has been officially published in English. The entire issue is available to read in-browser or through the Book Walker app, but it cannot be downloaded or saved offline. The interface is clean and optimized for viewing on a desktop PC, making it ideal for readers who want to explore the full magazine all at once. The issue is available globally, not region-locked, and includes all 45 titles in English translation.

K Manga, on the other hand, is only available to users in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and select regions in Asia. The magazine is also free there, but the interface is mobile-first, and the reading experience is segmented. While both platforms include Subaru and Subaru, Book Walker offers the more complete and accessible version for international readers. Importantly, both platforms support the voting campaign, where readers can select their favorite titles. The top five titles in this campaign will be serialized in English, with voting open until November 10th.

What are you most excited for in Shigeno’s latest manga? Let us know in the comments below!