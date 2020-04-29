Hilarious Inuyasha Cosplay Goes Viral Thanks to a Certain Cat

Inuyasha has long been a fan favorite character, and series, among anime fans since it debuted years ago, and even though the franchise has come to an end, fans are still finding new ways to pay homage to the story of the half demon warrior with one cosplayer creating a hilariously "low budget" interpretation! With the anime cosplayer making use of a well placed cat, they have been able to create a hilarious version of the long running character that helped to create a series that both Shonen and Shojo fans have appreciated!

Inuyasha was first created as a manga under the pen of creator Rumiko Takahashi in 1997, with an anime adaptation being released several years later, which ran for several years beginning in the year 2000. Based on the popularity of the franchise, the characters of this supernatural, and often demonic, world returned in a final anime act in the series titled "Inuyasha: The Final Act". Coming to North America via the programming block of Cartoon Network's Toonami, Inuyasha became more popular as fans fell in love with both the titular character and his partner Kagome!

Instagram Cosplayer LowCostCosplayTh shared this impressive and hilarious interpretation of Inuyasha that uses a real life cat to give the anime fan a look that seems to be ripped right out of the anime itself, with companies like Loot Crate taking notice and sharing the adorable aesthetic across social media:

View this post on Instagram White Cat hair style #lowcostcosplay #whitecat #hairstyles #art #inuyasha A post shared by Lonelyman (@lowcostcosplayth) on Apr 23, 2020 at 3:47am PDT

Inuyasha doesn't appear to be coming back any time soon with a sequel, as the creator of the franchise has moved on to a new manga that is titled "Mao", with a premise that is somewhat similar to its predecessor as it involves its fair share of magic and the supernatural. With fan demand continuing long past its finale, who is to say that we'll never see a return to the world of Inuyasha at some point in the future with an official anime?

