Inuyasha's Entire Manga Was Just Made Free But There's a Catch

Inuyasha has made some serious waves in the past few days thanks to the official announcement of the sequel series in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon and fans can read the manga for free prior to the arrival of the series, but there's a big caveat that comes with being able to read the 558 chapters! With the story of Inuyasha and Kagome having been finished for years, fans were shocked to finally see that a new chapter was being announced that would revisit the world that many anime fans across the world had grown to love!

Inuyasha's manga, all 558 chapters of it, is currently available to read thanks to the manga publisher Shogakukan, with their "Sunday Webry App" letting fans dive back into the magical world, but only until May 15th! If you want to get caught up for free with the manga, you'll have to get cracking immediately and work on your quick reading skills to tear through these hundreds of chapters before the reading window comes to a close!

The website to learn more about the Shogakukan App can be found here, giving fans a brief opportunity to once again experience the magical world of both Inuyasha and Kagome as they attempt to learn more about one another while also fighting off supernatural threats!

Fans were stunned when late last week rumors began to swirl around that a new anime property in the world of Inuyasha was being created. With confirmation that Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon would be receiving an anime series later this year, the fanbase of the original series began wondering who these new characters were and what new challenges they would have to face.

In Yashahime, the story follows the daughters of Sesshomaru, the half brother to Inuyasha, as well as the offspring of Inuyasha and Kagome. With Sesshomaru's daughters seemingly seperated early on in their lives to walk two very different paths, this sequel is definitely looking to combine some of the aesthetics of the original while simultaneously adding some serious new elements to the franchise that we haven't seen before.

With Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon causing quite a number of debates within the anime fan community, we'll be sure to keep you posted on any new developments when it comes to the long awaited and surprising sequel!

Via SoraNews24

