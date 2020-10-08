Inuyasha: Episode Order for Yashahime Surfaces Online

✖

Inuyasha fans never thought they'd see the day the series would make a comeback, but that time has come. This month welcomed the debut of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, and fans were eager to see how the sequel would follow up the feudal love story. The sequel's second episode plans to dive into the full plot of Yashahime, and some new reports suggest the show will last two cours to start.

The update comes from AIR News as the well-known site collected streaming listings for Yashahime. It was there the report surfaced that the sequel will contain 24 episodes. This number signifies a two-cour run, so fans expect the sequel to play out into 2021.

This order is to be expected given that Yashahime is a new series. Sunrise will want to vet the season before investing any more time and money into the series. Given the show's historical ties to Inuyasha, it is hard to see this sequel flopping any time soon. But the committee backing the show needs to ensure Yashahime is profitable enough to sink more resources into.

Multiple streaming services list "Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon" as having 24 episodes.https://t.co/a147ADmwkA pic.twitter.com/xVJd0qTS16 — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) October 8, 2020

Of course, fans hopeful the sequel will get more episodes ordered down the line. Inuyasha had 167 episodes to start before its second series added another 26. The series has a total of 193 episodes and a few movies spread to boot. Clearly, there is enough lore with Inuyasha to pad out a long anime, so we've got our fingers crossed for Yashahime moving forward. You can check out the sequel's full synopsis below if you want more details on Yashahime:

"The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa’s shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past."

