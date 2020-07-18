Inuyasha to Open Special Cafe this Summer

✖

Inuyasha turned a lot of heads earlier this year when the legendary anime classic revealed that it would be returning to its supernatural world later this year with Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon and it seems as if the fan favorite anime is looking to get the hype train moving with a special cafe opening in Japan this summer! Opening only in the East, the cafe specifically will be offering Inuyasha themed food, drinks, plastic dining ware, collectible stickers, and a bevy of other merchandise that takes us back into the anime world created by mangaka Rumiko Takahashi!

Inuyasha ended years ago, seeing the half demon warrior settling down with Kagome, the modern high schooler who accompanied him on more than a few adventures. Joined by other like minded demon hunters, the anime franchise became near and dear to the hearts of anime fans the world over, being introduced to new audiences when it was picked up by Cartoon Network's Toonami programming block. In the sequel series, we'll be following the daughters of both Inuyasha and his brother, Sesshomaru, as they continue the story years down the line from where the original anime series had ended.

Crunchyroll shared the information that an Inuyasha Cafe will be opening in Japan this summer, thanks in part to "The Guest", that will temporarily give fans the opportunity to eat and drink Inuyasha themed items, as well as buy a number of different merchandise exclusive to these locations:

(Photo: Parco's The Guest)

(Photo: Parco's The Guest)

The first temporary location for this Inuyasha Cafe will open on July 30th, following with two other temporary locations in Japan in August and October respectively! We're crossing our fingers that one day we'll see cafes such as this in North America as well!

The official description for Yashahime: Half Princess Demon, reads as such:

"“The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi’s brother, Sota, and his family."

Would you make the trek to Japan to sit at these Inuyasha Cafes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the supernatural world of Inuyasha!

Via Crunchyroll

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.