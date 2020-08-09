Inuyasha Fans Want to Know How Kaede is Still Alive in the Sequel

Inuyasha fans were happy enough when the anime made a comeback to finish its tale, so none of them ever expected a sequel to be ordered. They learned such a project was in the works when creator Rumiko Takahashi confirmed she was working on a new story set in the Feudal Era, and the first details about the sequel have gone live. And thanks to the trailer for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, fans cannot help but wonder how Kaede is still alive!

The conversation began after fans were gifted with the first trailer and poster for Yashahime. It was there fans got a good look at Kaede, and the old lady seems to be doing as fine as ever. Despite living the hard life of a priestess, Kaede is living well in the sequel, but fans are not sure how the lady is still alive.

The Half-Demon Princesses are here! 🌸

Presenting the new key visual for #Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon. Season premieres this October! pic.twitter.com/zybbXheeKT — VIZ (@VIZMedia) August 7, 2020

You can find a slew of those reactions below as the fandom asks not only about Kaede's longevity but her part in the anime. After all, the sequel follows the lives of Sesshomaru's daughters. The twins are joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome. Many did not expect Kaede to take part in the series given her age, so fans are scared something has happened to the girls' parents in this sequel.

When it comes to age, the fact Kaede is alive isn't too shocking. The heroine was 63 at the end of Inuyasha, so she would be about 73 in this sequel. That is an extraordinarily long time to live in the Feudal Era, but her priestess powers may give her an edge.

However, the bigger question comes with how Kaede fits into this sequel. Fans have speculated the priestess is forced into Yashahime due to time-travel shenanigans or even some tragic deaths. Either way, her part in this sequel wasn't expected by fans, and many of them are nervous to find out her role in Inuyasha's next tale.

Are you surprised by Kaede's inclusion in this sequel? Or did you figure Inuyasha would keep the elder around? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!