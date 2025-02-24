Invincible Season 3 Drops First Look at Episode 6 (& Aaron Paul’s Debut)

Invincible Season 3 is only a few episodes left in its run before the season comes to an end, and now fans have gotten the first look at what’s next with a sneak preview for Episode 6 featuring Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul. Invincible Season 3 has really been putting Mark Grayson through the wringer. After everything that happened to him in the second season, Mark has had a shift in his perspective as he’s now more extreme when it comes to his superhero duties. This makes each confrontation with a new villain all the more intriguing to see how he handles the new stress.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Invincible Season 3 even gave Mark a bit of a breather from all of the major chaos unfolding around him in the latest episode as he had to deal with something not tied to Cecil or the Viltrum threat for the first time in a while. But it turns out that this is only the start of even more troubles as Aaron Paul will be making his debut as a new villain after Invincible’s head named Powerplex. Check out the sneak peek at Invincible Season 3 Episode 6 below.

This week on Episode 6, a personal favorite of the Admincible editor… Aaron Paul as Powerplex. Yeah, bitch!!! pic.twitter.com/1laOCEuezV — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) February 24, 2025

When to Watch Invincible Season 3 Episode 6

Invincible Season 3 Episode 6 is titled “All I Can Say Is I’m Sorry” and will be making its streaming debut with Prime Video on Thursday, February 27th at 12:00AM PT. The episode will be introducing Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul as a new villain named Powerplex that Prime Video described as “A new villain with an emotional past, Powerplex absorbs energy – letting him use an enemy’s strength against them. And that enemy is Invincible” when it was first announced that he was joining the voice cast for the new season. Now we’re finally going to see what he’ll be up to in the coming episode.

Powerplex is an interesting villain from Robert Kirkman, Ryan Ottley, and Cory Walker’s original Invincible comics. He’s got a very emotional motivation for why he’s become a villain, and that walks more of the grey line that Mark has been struggling with through the season thus far. Because while he tries to see heroes and villains in a very clear cut way, the episodes this season have proven that reality is much more complicated than Mark is really ready for. And Powerplex introduces yet another unique facet of this internal struggle.

Prime Video

What’s Next for Invincible Season 3?

Invincible Season 3 hasn’t been unfolding in the same way as the original comics, however, and that’s been one of the biggest strengths for the animated series thus far. Invincible has been able to tell its stories in a unique way that even fans of the comics can be surprised by, and that could be the same case with Powerplex’s full introduction to the series. But it remains to be seen how this is going to impact Mark going forward.

Mark is going to need to figure himself out soon enough as the Viltrum Empire is still very much a lingering threat over the Earth. Although Nolan revealed to Allen that there are only fewer that 50 pure blooded Viltrumites left in the universe, this is something Mark doesn’t know about in the slightest. He’s going to have to deal with this new threat largely on his own, and that’s just the Viltrum Empire. Villains like Powerplex (and even more surprises to come) are needing to be handled first, so the final episodes of the season are going to be even more intriguing to watch as soon as they launch.