Invincible Season 3 Drops First Look at Episode 5

Invincible Season 3 has officially crossed its halfway point, and the animated series has dropped the first look at what’s coming next with the sneak peek for Episode 5. Invincible Season 3 has been a much different kind of experience than seen in the first two seasons. Mark Grayson is still dealing with everything that has happened in the first two seasons, but is trying to turn it all around and instead focus on the hero work and life that’s right in front of him. But all the while, all sorts of new (and familiar) troubles are starting to make themselves known.

Invincible Season 3 has crossed over its first half of episodes for the season, and luckily there won’t be a major break in between the first and second halves of the season like seen with Season 2. Mark and Eve are now an official item, and the two of them will be dealing with their first crisis together as a familiar face reaches out to Mark for help with something. Check out the sneak peek preview for Invincible Season 3 Episode 5 below as shared by its official social media.

This week on Invincible – there’s a dragon that we hope doesn’t leave Mark toothless. pic.twitter.com/F7jCezuHFh — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) February 17, 2025

When to Watch Invincible Season 3 Episode 4

Invincible Season 3 Episode 5 is titled “This Was Supposed to Be Easy,” and will be making its streaming debut with Prime Video on Thursday, February 20th at 12:00AM PT. The major theme this season thus far has been challenging Mark’s ideals for what makes a proper hero. He fought with Cecil over the fact that Cecil was using reformed criminals and murderers to defend the Earth, and continues to have a real black and white perspective on things despite the fact he’s also dealing with the fact he has killed others in the line of duty as well. It’s very murky for Mark right now.

This brings even more complicated elements into the fray with Titan seemingly reaching out to Mark for help once more. Although the last time they had fought alongside one another ended up in disastrous results, Mark is clearly agreeing to help this time around as seen through some of the other action seen in the preview. But this time, Eve is along for the fight and hopefully will help to change the tide in how this fight will be fleshed out in the coming episode.

What’s Next for Invincible?

As detailed by Prime Video, Invincible Season 3’s episodes will continue to air through the month until it comes to an end with Episode 8 releasing on March 8th. Invincible Season 4 has also been confirmed to be in the works, and the team behind it all is already hard at work on the next batch of episodes. According to original series co-creator Robert Kirkman, the Invincible team is currently aiming to release its new seasons on a regular, nearly annual rate to keep the new episodes coming out as soon as possible.

“I think that the release schedule that we’re in is much more what we can expect going forward as opposed to the release schedule that we were in between Season 1 and 2,” Kirkman stated. We’re working at a breakneck pace behind the scenes with Shaun O’Neill and Dan Duncan and the entire team to keep this factory moving and keep this show in production so that we can come out in a fairly regular clip. I can’t guarantee that we’ll be coming back in early February every single year, but I can say that is the goal.”

