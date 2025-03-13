Invincible Fans Are GOATing the Show After Epically Brutal Season 3 Finale

Amazon Prime’s Invincible has had about as rough a road to travel as its protagonist Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun). The show came out of the gate red-hot in 2021, punctuated by a finale that was an emotional gut-punch to the soul, as Mark finally discovered and had to come into brutal conflict with the fact that his father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), was actually an evil conqueror from an alien empire. The impact of that seasonal story and its deeply cathartic finale faded in a big way during Invincible Season 2 (with its near-fatal midseason delay), and Season 3 has had a lot to prove in terms of getting back the magic of the first season.

Well, now the Invincible Season 3 Finale is here. And it looks like fans of the show are once again crowning it the GOAT, after witnessing a brutal showdown that makes the first season’s climatic battle look like child’s play.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW!

Invincible Season 3 Episode 8 Explained

yeah this is easily the best episode holy fuck #INVINCIBLE

pic.twitter.com/NSXtotychl — 𝕂𝕟𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕥 ☽ (@invincibleFan_) March 13, 2025

In Invincible Season 3 Episode 8, “I Thought You’d Never Shut Up”, Mark is still reeling from the “Invincible War” against Angstrom Levy and his gang of Mark’s evil variants, when a new Viltrumite commander, Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), shows up for a “progress report” on how Mark is preparing Earth for conquer. As it turns out, Conquest is less interested in instruction and discipline as he is brutality and sadism, so the fists almost immediately start flying, with human casualties and infrastructure damage growing by the minute.

Mark and Conquest’s battle sweeps across the globe, eventually attracting Mark’s loved ones like his little half-brother Oliver and beloved partner Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs); when Oliver and Eve are both seriously injured by Conquest, Mark finally lets loose and brutally beats the powerful elder Viltrumite into a bloody stump. The episode (and season) ends with Mark reaching a hardline resolution to kill any new threat to his family and friends – while it’s revealed that Cecil and the Global Defense Agency are keeping Conquest (barely) alive to interrogate him about the Viltrumite Empire.

Invincible Fans React to Season 3 Finale

Reactions pouring in from social media range from calling Invincible Season 3 Episode 8 the best of the entire series, to the more faithful fans sipping their tea long and hard, knowing that the storyline, voice cast, and even the animation style would rise to the occasion when truly necessary.

Then there is the wonderful sign of Invincible‘s world and lore truly keeping viewers immersed. There’s currently a lot of character-specific debates about everything from the Season 3 finale’s game-changing reveal of Eve’s true power levels, to fans getting to know what a demented (and also tragically sad!) sociopath Conquest is – even among Viltrumites. JDM is also getting his due credit, after many fans doubted his casting as Conquest, initially.

For the comic book heads, there are already some wonderful side-by-side panels of the comic source material and animated version of the Conquest fight that are being held up in appreciation – as well as general appreciation of how the show’s last few episodes have adapted some beloved comic story arcs.

Invincible breaking Conquest’s gauntlet is done exactly like the comic it’s actually beautiful pic.twitter.com/ld1vSJSu4k — ‎ ً (@Ironable) March 13, 2025

Finally, there’s the obvious angst as fans now turn from the massive hype of Season 3’s latter half, to wondering when Invincible Season 4 will arrive. For now, Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.