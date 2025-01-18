Invincible Season 3 Episode Schedule Revealed

Ahead of Invincible‘s Season 3 debut on Prime Video, the full schedule for all eight episodes of the TV show has been confirmed. We already knew before that the first three episodes of Invincible Season 3 would be released at the same time on February 6th, but that will be the only batch of episodes that’s released at the same time throughout the next season. Every other episode will be released weekly from then until March 13th when Season 3 concludes, Amazon’s Prime Video confirmed in the newly released schedule.

The graphic laying out when the Invincible Season 3 episodes would release was shared on socials this week well ahead of Season 3’s start date. Episodes will release on February 6th, February 13th, February 20th, February 27th, and March 6th, and the finale will air on March 13th.

We’ve gotten a few teases for Season 3 already including more than one look at the black and blue suit Mark will wear in the new season, but our best look yet at the series came from the trailer released last month. That trailer and questions about the new season spurred on tons of theories about what’ll happen, but whatever transpires in Season 3, we know that there will be more to look forward to after this season.

That’s because Invincible has already been renewed for a fourth season as well. A graphic shared in July 2024 confirmed as much, so Amazon and its Prime Video platform seem fairly confident in Invincible given that a new season was confirmed so far in advance. There have also been reports suggesting that Invincible has already been approved for a fifth season as well, but for the time being, we only know Season 3 and Season 4 are on the way.

Invincible Season 3 releases on February 6th via Prime Video.