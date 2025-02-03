Invincible Season 3 Debuts With Rare Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Invincible Season 3 is gearing up for its premiere later this week, but the new season is already getting off to a great start with a rare perfect score debut with Rotten Tomatoes. Invincible Season 3 is one of the most anticipated animated series returns of the year overall, and that’s even truer after the second season. The second season of the series had a huge gap in between its episodes, and thankfully the third season is going to avoid that same fate. It means when the season gets going, it’s not going to stop until it reaches its end later this Spring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Invincible Season 3 has started to hit with early reviews and reactions from those who got to see the season early (including ComicBook, and you can find our review for the season here). It seems like this new season is going to be in just as good of company as the first two as it has made its debut with Rotten Tomatoes at a perfect 100% score with ten critic reviews catalogued as of the time of this publication. This score will likely change once more reviews come in, but it’s a great start for the new episodes.

The first reviews are in for #Invincible: Season 3 – currently it’s Fresh at 100% on the Tomatometer, with 10 reviews: https://t.co/NJVMlHNqM0 pic.twitter.com/pFdP8m0Ngq — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) February 3, 2025

Where to Watch Invincible Season 3

Invincible Season 3 will be officially making its debut with Prime Video on Thursday, February 6th at 12:00AM PT with its first three episodes. This latest perfect Rotten Tomatoes score falls in line with the success from the first two seasons of the series as well. Invincible Season 1 currently sits at 99%, and Season 2 still sits at its own perfect 100% with 42 reviews. So while there’s a chance this perfect score will change, history suggests that it won’t be far off from this perfect response from critics and fans alike. Thus the wait for this new season is going to be that much harder as a result.

Luckily along with the debut of its first three episodes coming in just a few more days, Invincible Season 3 has also revealed its full release schedule of episodes. New episodes of the season will be releasing new episodes on a weekly basis with Prime Video, and Episode 8 will serve as the season finale airing on March 13th. There will be no long break in between its episodes like seen with the second season either, so fans can get ready knowing they are going to be in for a full experience over the next few weeks.

Prime Video / Rotten Tomatoes

What’s New for Invincible Season 3?

Co-produced by Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, Invincible Season 3 will be adding some big names to the voice cast for the coming episodes with the likes of Aaron Paul, Simu Liu, Jonathan Banks, Kate Mara, Xolo Maridueña, John DiMaggio, Tzi Ma, Doug Bradley, and Christian Convery all announced for various roles. But Jonanthan Banks and Doug Bradley’s roles are currently being kept under wraps as of the time of this publication so fans can theorize about who these two stars are going to be.

Invincible Season 3 will feature Mark Grayson going through one of the toughest points of his life as a hero yet. There are teases of a new costume to help emphasize this new attitude he’ll have towards his hero duties, and he still needs to deal with the lingering threat of the Viltrumite Empire lingering overhead. It’s going to be a tough road for Mark going forward, but that at least means it’s going to be a wild season of Invincible.