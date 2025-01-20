Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Sets Release Date for Season 5 Return

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5 will be returning for its final episodes this Winter, and the anime has finally set a release date for its big comeback. Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Goddess of Fertility Arc originally kicked off its run last Fall, and was originally slated to continue with a few more episodes this year as part of the Winter 2025 anime schedule. It wasn’t going to be a full second cour of episodes, but a couple that ran over from the first cour.

But thanks to a sudden delay announced last year, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 5 will instead be airing the final three episodes across the next few months. While it was originally announced that the anime would be returning for its final episodes this Winter, the anime has now announced that Episodes 12 and 13 will be airing on February 7th, Episode 14 will then be airing on February 26th, and Episode 15 (the season finale) will be airing on March 5th.

What to Know for DanMachi’s Final Season 5 Episodes

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Goddess of Fertility Arc only has three more episodes left to air throughout February and March before it comes to an end. It was suddenly delayed due to production issues behind the scenes as these episodes were originally scheduled to air over the final weeks of December 2024, and it comes at a tough time as it was right in the climax of the conflict against the Freya Familia. In fact, the War Game against them had just officially began when Episode 11 came to an end.

Bell Cranel had been stuck with the Freya Familia as she had used her abilities to put the entire city of Orario under her spell, and thanks to Hestia, Orario was able to break out her ability. But as the season continued, Freya had declared a War Game. Though to even the scales, many Familias have teamed up with Hestia. And it’s not that the Freya Familia is seeking to wipe out the others. But as the game began, it’s clear that they intend to wipe out as many of their foes as they can either way.

Where to Catch Up With DanMachi

If you wanted to check out the latest season of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? as well as every season that has hit thus far (along with its OVA specials and Arrow of the Orion feature film), you can now find the entire anime’s catalog now streaming exclusively with HIDIVE. The original light novel series has kicked off the final arc of its run, but it’s yet to be announced if the anime will ever get to this point as its future remains uncertain as of the time of this publication.

As It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Goddess of Fertility Arc prepares for the return of its final anime episodes, it’s also time to look ahead to its potential future. There’s still quite a lot that could make it to the anime in the future, and the anime has gotten its necessary support to get through to the end of the fifth season. So there is likely more of the anime coming in the future after this wraps.