Isekai Quartet Adds a New Franchise Into The Mix For Season Three: Watch

Isekai has become a major part of the anime world, with more series deciding to place protagonists into magical worlds that aren’t quite like their own. Taking advantage of the “Isekai craze,” one series has slammed together countless franchises to create a hilarious comedy that you might not see coming. Isekai Quartet first started in 2019 and is preparing to enter its third season, bringing back some familiar faces. In preparation for the next season, the isekai roster is expanding with an unexpected addition to the franchise that isekai enthusiasts have come to know in recent days.

So far, Isekai Quartet’s first two seasons have seen characters from the franchises like Overlord, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World, Re:Zero: Starting Life in Another World, The Rising of The Shield Hero, Cautious Hero: The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious, and The Saga of Tanya The Evil. For the upcoming third season, the runaway hit known as Eminence in Shadow is joining the gang, sure to throw in quite a few curveballs into the anime itself as a result. While a specific release date has yet to be revealed, Isekai Quartet has unleashed a new trailer to give anime fans a better idea of what is to come that you can check out below.

The Quartet Expands

Luckily, if you have yet to catch up Isekai Quartet, the first two seasons are available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the wild crossover series, “The button appeared out of nowhere. There weren’t any signs NOT to push it…so the solution is obvious, right? Is it a trap or the start of something new and exciting? The crews of Re:Zero, Overlord, Konosuba, and The Saga of Tanya the Evil will find out when they go from their world to another and get stuck in…class?! See what adorable chaos they’ll get up to in this collection of shorts!”

Not only does the series focus on pre-established Isekai characters, Isekai Quartet also brings back the original voice actors from each anime to reclaim their roles. For example, Satoshi Hino plays Overlord’s Ains, Jun Fukushima plays Konosuba’s Kazuma, Yusuke Kobayashi plays Re:Zero’s Subaru, and more. For the upcoming introduction of Eminence in Shadow, Seiichiro Yamashita will once again step into the shoes of Cid Kagenou, aka Shadow.

As mentioned previously, the isekai genre has become a big mover and shaker in the anime world, routinely producing some of the biggest anime series. At present, there are still plenty of franchises that have not been made a part of the Quartet, with some key examples being Sword Art Online, Inuyasha, and That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime. Fingers crossed that we’ll witness more isekai favorites arriving in this comedy series moving forward.

Want to stay in the know when it comes to the isekai genre? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Isekai Quartet and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.