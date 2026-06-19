Baki-Dou’s New Season Brings Several Real-Life Political Figures to Anime

Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai has returned for its second season, landing on Netflix earlier this week to continue the arrival of heavy-hitter Musashi Miyamoto. With the wandering samurai making his way through the cast, the anime adaptation took a break from the current storyline to focus on some surprising cameos. In the past, the Baki The Grappler franchise has never shied away from featuring real-life figures in its story, with the likes of Mike Tyson and Che Guevara being the tip of the iceberg. Bringing together U.S. Presidents and politicians alike, Baki-Dou has turned quite a few heads in the process.

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For those who might not know, the United States has had an interesting role to play in the history of the franchise from creator Keisuke Itagaki. Since the start of the Baki The Grappler, U.S. Presidents have had to take an oath to Baki’s father, Yujiro Hanma, stating that they will not take up arms against the Ogre and will maintain a neutral position on his doings. In the latest season, the likes of Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Hilary Clinton all make appearances, taking on names such as President Ozma, President Tramp, and Hinnary Clintom. Even if you aren’t a big follower of Baki, you can check out the video of Trump meeting Yujiro below.

Here's the full scene of Donald Trump meeting Yujiro Hanma pic.twitter.com/kcCQyxmXDK — Trent (@Woodlandbuckle) June 19, 2026

Baki Hits Hard

TMS Entertainment

Baki’s anime adaptation has been one of the biggest heavy hitters for Netflix in recent years, following the son of the ogre as he attempts to overtake his father’s title as “strongest creature on Earth.” Now that Baki has defeated Yujiro, the inclusion of Musashi Miyamoto has thrown a major curveball into the lives of the fighters we’ve witnessed. The formerly deceased samurai, who has become a legend worldwide, has been undefeated so far, with the latest episodes pitting him against the likes of Pickle the caveman, the gangster Hanayama, and more. With the first season of Baki-Dou killing major character Retsu, anything can happen as the ronin continues exploring the modern world following his resurrection.

Last year, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to talk with Yuki Yokoi, Advertisement Department Assistant General Manager, IP Business Department, for all things Baki. During our discussion, we examined the use of politics in the series as Yokoi explained creator Keisuke Itagaki’s take, “Personally, I think those depictions were chosen as a way to clearly convey to readers the depth of Yujiro’s strength as a character. It also reflects how, in Itagaki-sensei’s mind, the world in which Baki and the others live exists as something very real and tangible.”

While a third season of Baki-Dou has yet to be confirmed, the original manga has released plenty of stories following the fights against Miyamoto. Once the wandering samurai is no longer the focal point, expect Baki to fight against a legendary sumo, should the anime adaptation return. With creator Itagaki still working on the series to this day, the end of the franchise might be years away.

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