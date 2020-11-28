Dragon Ball Fans are Mixed About Jake Paul's Super Saiyan Wig at Mike Tyson's Event Weigh-In

Dragon Ball fans are mixed after seeing Jake Paul don a Super Saiyan wig during a weigh-in for his upcoming match against former NBA star Nate Robinson as part of Mike Tyson's Frontline Battle Event. Announced earlier this year, YouTuber Jake Paul will be taking on Nate Robinson as a special Cruiserweight bout for the event coming on November 28th. Heading into the match Paul had gotten Dragon Ball fans' attention by changing his Twitter avatar to a picture of Super Saiyan 2 Gohan. This was part of a larger effort to get himself into a fighting head space.

Noting how he wanted to go Super Saiyan in the upcoming fight against Robinson, Jake Paul arrived at the recent weigh-in event with a full Super Saiyan 2 wig to further represent just how much like Gohan he wants to be in the upcoming fight. But whether its due to his overt fandom, or for his divisive reputation, Dragon Ball fans are mixed seeing this wig in action.

