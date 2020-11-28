Dragon Ball Fans are Mixed About Jake Paul's Super Saiyan Wig at Mike Tyson's Event Weigh-In
Dragon Ball fans are mixed after seeing Jake Paul don a Super Saiyan wig during a weigh-in for his upcoming match against former NBA star Nate Robinson as part of Mike Tyson's Frontline Battle Event. Announced earlier this year, YouTuber Jake Paul will be taking on Nate Robinson as a special Cruiserweight bout for the event coming on November 28th. Heading into the match Paul had gotten Dragon Ball fans' attention by changing his Twitter avatar to a picture of Super Saiyan 2 Gohan. This was part of a larger effort to get himself into a fighting head space.
Noting how he wanted to go Super Saiyan in the upcoming fight against Robinson, Jake Paul arrived at the recent weigh-in event with a full Super Saiyan 2 wig to further represent just how much like Gohan he wants to be in the upcoming fight. But whether its due to his overt fandom, or for his divisive reputation, Dragon Ball fans are mixed seeing this wig in action.
November 27, 2020
Read on to see what Dragon Ball fans are saying about Jake Paul going Super Saiyan at this weigh-in
"I Don't Know What He was Hoping to Get..."
Jake Paul weighing in whilst wearing a super saiyan wig. Idk what he was hoping to get out of that 🤣— 🐂 (@Lonz_Sigabi) November 27, 2020
"This Why Dragon Ball Z Worst Anime"
jake paul wearin a super saiyan wig lolz this why dbz worst anime LOLZ— ecco2kai (@mouthpisser) November 27, 2020
"Awesome"
Jake Paul’s Khabib inspired super saiyan wig was awesome 🔥— Saad (@SaadsBurner) November 27, 2020
The Right Dragon Ball Character?
Jake Paul rocking the Goku Super Saiyan wig even though he is the living embodiment of Hercule/ Mr. Satan. #TysonJones— Sports Yeller (@MRyanConsulting) November 27, 2020
"LOL"
Lol Jake Paul really came out with a Super Saiyan wig for the weigh in😭 #TysonJones— Ted Otengo➐ (@ybn_ted) November 27, 2020
"STUPID"
Bruh, Jake Paul looks STUPID with that Super Saiyan hair— Andre “Blackbeard”Medina (@Ser_Blackbeard) November 27, 2020
"Why?"
Jake Paul wore a comically large Super Saiyan wig to this weigh in. Why? #TysonJones #Triller— Mikey Bats (@MikeJBknows) November 27, 2020
"I Stan."
Jake Paul came out with a SS3 Wig & called himself a saiyan. I stan.— Viper (@viperotf) November 27, 2020