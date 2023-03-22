JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Stands With Jolyne

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure brought its recent anime season to an end. The Stone Ocean not only introduced the world to the first female protagonist in the Joestars' history but changed the landscape of Hirohiko Araki's anime universe forever. With the manga series returning recently with the new entry, The JOJOLands, cosplayers are still returning to the story of Jolyne Cujoh by showing off her unique aesthetic as the daughter of the Stardust Crusader known as Jotaro Kujo.

Following the conclusion of the Stone Ocean, the universe of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure became very different as the events helped to focus on a new reality that featured both new Joestars along with alternate versions of classic characters from the series. Should the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime continue, it will most likely cover the events that took place in both Steel Ball Run and JoJolion. These two entries focused on stories relating to a horse race across the U.S. and a return to the sleepy town of Morioh, albeit in this alternate reality. With The JOJOLands recently bringing back a major character from JoJo's past, the idea that Jolyne might one day return to the series isn't as far-fetched as many had originally thought.

The Stone Ocean Returns

Following Jolyne's stint as the first female protagonist of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series, the manga has continued exploring the line of the Joestars in some rather unique ways. With the latest manga arc, two new Joestars have hit the ground floor running in the brothers Jodio and Dragona. Jolyne's return is far from confirmed, though a recent one-shot did take us back to the Joestar's prison days.

The big character that made a comeback in The JOJOLands was Kishibe Rohan, the mangaka who has never had the opportunity to come face-to-face with Jolyne herself in their individual travels. With the manga artist set as the target for Jodio and Dragona in their quest to get their hands on a massive diamond, the present and the past are colliding in the pages of the recent manga storyline. Creator Hirohiko Araki has stated in the past that he is hoping to work on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure for as long as possible, so The JOJOLands might not be the last entry of the ever-expanding universe of the Joestars.

What do you think of this fresh take on Jolyne Cujoh? Do you think she might return to The JOJOLands following Rohan's surprising comeback? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.