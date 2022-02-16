JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of those series you have to see to believe. Though once considered a niche IP, shows like Diamond Is Unbreakable and Stone Ocean have been the series on the map. It seems like anime fans are always looking for JoJo merchandise, and one collection has just got live that brings Stone Ocean‘s fashion to life.

The collaboration comes from Samantha Vega as the fashion brand is teaming up with Stone Ocean. As you can see below, the series is giving purses to Stone Ocean‘s main characters, and its heart purse of Jolyne Cujoh is simply inspired.

“Orders for the collaboration pieces between JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean and Samantha Vega have started! A total of 17 items for six characters are now available,” the brand shared.

If you check out the collection’s webpage here, you can see what kind of bags are up for sale. Jolyne has four full bags for sale including a waist bag of sorts, and there are also wristlets involved. There are other shoulder bags available for under $150 USD, and they are themed after the some formidable heroes. E.Costello, F.F, Weather, Jotaro Kujo, and Enrico. You can also buy bag charms for these characters, and they will run under $50 USD.

At this time, fans are not sure whether these bags will be available worldwide, but they are certainly selling in Japan. You will be able to find these pieces on the secondhand market before too long, but we’re crossing our fingers for a stateside release.

What do you think of this special collaboration? Would you like to nab one of these Stone Ocean bags…?