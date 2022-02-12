JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Updates Theme Park for Stone Ocean’s Jolyne

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is set to have a big 2022, with the series set to release new stories via this March’s official magazine which will give short stories to the likes of Iggy and Lisa Lisa. Though the anime adaptation of Stone Ocean has yet to reveal when new episodes will arrive on Netflix, Jolyne is getting a unique honor by joining the generations that came before her as a member of the Joestars featured in JoJo World, the theme park in Japan that features Hirohiko Araki’s unique series.

JoJo World isn’t an amusement park in the traditional sense, as you won’t be able to ride King Crimson roller coasters or dive into The World Haunted Houses, but the pop-up theme parks around Japan give fans plenty to do when it comes to the anime franchise created by Hirohiko Araki. Offering exclusive merchandise and smaller attractions for fans of the Joestars, JoJo World is set to release new examples of both that will incorporate both Jolyne and the other characters of the Stone Ocean to their sites, which are set to remain open into May of this year.

The Official Twitter Account for JoJo World shared the new poster that has Jolyne sitting next to the likes of Giorno Giovanna, Jotaro Kujo, Joseph Joestar, Jonathan Joestar, and Josuke Higashikata, the previous five protagonists of the anime series that helped clear the way for the latest of the long family line:

JoJo World is hardly the first time that we’ve seen the medium of anime invade the world of amusement parks, with Universal Studios Japan dedicating entire sections of its park to the likes of Attack On Titan, Case Closed, Sailor Moon, One Piece and more. Universal Studios even had an attraction that gave fans an amazing crossover ride that saw the pilots of NERV from Neon Genesis Evangelion battling against Shin Godzilla and a new version of King Ghidorah as well. With Studio Ghibli opening its own park later this year, it will be interesting to see what other franchises find their way into the world of theme parks.

Would you love to see JoJo World hit North America? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.