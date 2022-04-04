JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Honors 10th Anniversary With Special Video

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is honoring the 10th Anniversary milestone for the anime with a special new video! Hirohiro Araki’s original manga series is one of Shueisha’s longest running manga overall as the franchise has seen nine different iterations since it first hit the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 1987. It’s been a lot of changes for the manga since it began, and even more have been seen since the franchise was first picked up for its full official anime adaptation in 2012 after a slate of OVA releases and other specials over the years prior.

While JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure did have some major anime adaptation projects scattered throughout the years, it wasn’t until it was picked up for a full TV anime adaptation from David Production in 2012 that fans really got to see Araki’s series come to life. Ten years later, the anime is now in the midst of the sixth iteration of the series scheduled to release some time this Fall with Netflix. Looking back on ten long years of the anime, Warner Bros. Japan has shared a special new video hyping up the franchise’s milestone anniversary! You can check it out below:

As for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure‘s anime future, Part 2 of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is currently scheduled to hit Netflix worldwide some time this Fall. It’s caused quite a stir with fans considering the first five parts of the anime were released on a weekly basis, but it’s all changed this time around. If you wanted to check out the series before the new episodes debut, Stone Ocean is officially described as such:

“Florida, USA, 2011. Jolyne Cujoh is framed and sentenced to 15 years in jail after getting in a car accident with her boyfriend. She ends up in Green Dolphin Street Prison, also known as ‘The Aquarium.’ Devastated, Jolyne takes her father’s pendant into her hand when a strange power awakens within her. ‘There are worse fates than death, and people in this prison are facing such fates.’ She is relayed this message from a mysterious boy.Inexplicable events happen one after another. While visiting, her father Jotaro Kujo reveals a terrifying truth and mentions a man named Dio. Will Jolyne Cujoh ever free herself from this ‘stone ocean’ that is a prison? Amid this, a century-old feud between Dio and the Joestars enters its climax.”

What do you think? How do you feel about JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the anime? What have been some of your favorite moments over the decade so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!