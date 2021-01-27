JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Animator Want a Purple Haze Feedback Anime

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's latest spin-off series is getting ready to launch on Netflix this February, following the supporting character of Diamond Is Unbreakable in Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, but an animator with David Production responsible for the past seasons of the anime has gone on record for another side story of the franchise in Purple Haze Feedback. The potential anime adaptation would follow one of the supporting characters, Fugo, from the latest season of the anime, Golden Wind, and his insanely powerful Stand known as Purple Haze, who was actually written out of the saga as the Stand was simply too powerful!

The manga story, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Purple Haze Feedback, follows the one character in Giorno Giovanna's gang who didn't follow his comrades in their war against Diavolo, several months after the ending of the anime season. First released in 2011, the series follows Fugo getting a new assignment as a part of the Passione mafia that is now run by Giorno himself, with his fellow gangster Mistah Guido dictating that he must eliminate specific targets to prove his loyalty to the new leadership. While there has been no official confirmation of Purple Haze Feedback receiving an anime adaptation of its own, one of the animators for the series Kohei Ashiya shared a hilarious anecdote that proves there is plenty of groundswell for it!

(Photo: David Production)

Kohei Ashiya, in a recent interview, had this to say about the popularity of the spinoff story that follows Fugo and his insanely powerful Stand which has the ability to infect anyone in its vicinity with a deadly virus that can kill targets in no time flat:

"There is nothing confirmed but he shared a cool story that when the newest Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan OVA was announced, there was a press conference with the Golden Wind Cast, and Fugo's voice actor was really confused that they weren't announcing Purple Haze Feedback, and said that he was totally available to do it whenever they want. I remember that Purple Haze Feedback is really beloved in Japan, so we might see it someday? Hopefully so, he looked really happy that some brought up the book!"

Via Lesbiacattiva