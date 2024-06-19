Hiroyuki Omori, Executive Producer of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Dies

Today, the JoJo fandom is mourning the loss of one of its own. Warner Bros. Japan has confirmed Hiroyuki Omori, the executive producer behind JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, has passed away. No cause of death was given for the executive, and in the wake of his passing, JoJo fans are paying tribute to the steadfast creator.

For those unfamiliar with Omori, the producer helped spearhead the anime revival of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in 2012. This came a year after Omori joined Warner Bros. Japan, leaving him little time to bring together a pitch for the anime. With Hirohiko Araki's blessing, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure made its return to television in October 2012, and it did so with Omori as executive producer.

Since the release of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in 2012, Omori has overseen all of his seasons. From Stardust Crusaders to Diamond Is Unbreakable and Golden Wind, Omori oversaw it all. Most recently, the executive producer saw Stone Ocean hit the screen with David Production, and now fans are left wondering about the future. After all, JoJo fans are desperate for news about Steel Ball Run, but no word has been given on the adaptation to date.

It is hard to overstate the impact Omori had on the revival of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. As a lifelong fan of JoJo, the producer felt an obligation to do the series justice. After settling on David Production to animate JoJo, Omori brought together a top-tier team to bring the anime to life. And after more than a decade, Omori's work on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has helped transform the supernatural manga into a global phenomenon.

Our thoughts are with Omori's loved ones during this difficult time.

