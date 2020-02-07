JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Reveals Colorful Loungewear Line

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is known for its fashion, with both heroes and villains alike looking stylish as they fight employing the use of the powers of their Stands. Perhaps none were as stylish as Kakyoin, the cherry eating supporting character who joined Jotaro Kujo on his original quest to take down the vampire Dio Brando in order to save his mother. The wielder of Hierophant Green originally entered the third season as a henchman to Dio but realized the error of his ways and joined the heroes on their adventures through the world, fighting Brando’s minions. Now, Kakyoin is receiving his own line of lounge wear that can let JoJo fans feel like they’re a part of his world in comfort!

The JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure suits, which are also sold alongside some ridiculous cherry earrings that bring us back to one of Kakyoin’s most memorable moments, will be made available this April for fans looking to show off their love of the franchise on their sleeve. Kakyoin himself, unfortunately, had died during the third season of the franchise, killed by Dio Brando’s Stand, The World, but giving his friends hints about the powers of the vampiric antagonist.

Crunchyroll shared the information about the upcoming apparel which will be sold by Premium Bandai, with the suits being sold for around $90 USD and the cherry earrings being made available later this year for around $70 USD. Needless to say, if you’re sporting both of these pieces of apparel, you’ll be the spitting image of Kakyoin, but we wouldn’t advise you to try putting the earrings in your mouth like the supporting character from Stardust Crusaders!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. As of this writing, five part of the series have officially received anime adaptations and fans are anxiously waiting to find out about the others.