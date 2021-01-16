JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Activates The Ripple With Caesar

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure was once a series that knew nothing about Stands, instead focusing on the battles between "Hamon" users and vampires, but fans still remember the exploits of the early days of the anime franchise, with one creation Cosplay for the right-hand man to Joseph Joestar in Caesar! Though Caesar wasn't able to survive the events of Battle Tendency, losing his life at the hands of the all-powerful master of the wind known as Waamu, he has remained one of the more beloved characters who doesn't happen to have the last name of Joestars or a Stand of his own!

Battle Tendency followed the adventures of a young Joseph Joestar, the grandfather of Jotaro Kujo who also was an important part in the seasons of Stardust Crusaders and Diamond Is Unbreakable. When Kars and his fellow Pillar Men were attempting to capture the Red Stone of Aja in order to allow them to not be destroyed by the son, Joseph was joined by a member of the Zeppeli family. The Zeppeli and Joestar clans have been linked since the first season of Hirohiko Araki's anime franchise, with Jonathan Joestar getting much-needed assistance from the master of the Ripple at the time, Will Anthonio Zeppeli!

Instagram Cosplayer Inna Perina shared this impressive member of the Zeppeli family who acted as a big boost to Jonathan Joestar, managing to master the power of Hamon in his own unique way, which unfortunately wasn't enough for him to ultimately defeat Waamu and his ability to manipulate the winds:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iɴɴᴀ Pᴇʀɪɴᴀ (@inna.perina)

While JoJo fans shouldn't expect to hear or see much from the Zeppeli in the next season of the anime, Stone Ocean, they will have a big role to play when we eventually see the arrival of the season covering the Steelball Run saga via the David Production anime! In the alternate reality of the Steelball Run, competitors race across the country in an attempt to win a prize that would fulfill their deepest desires, with the main member of the Zeppeli family arriving in the form of Gyro Zeppeli, a definite fan-favorite character that has yet to hit the anime proper!

What do you think of this Cosplay worthy of the true power of the Ripple?